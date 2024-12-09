"Cursed pyramids housing a bloodthirsty mummy" aren't usual first date fare, but they are on Scare Tactics.

Witness the First Date from Hell End in a Bloody Prank on Scare Tactics (WATCH)

A bad first date usually means the end of any potential relationship. But on Scare Tactics, there's a good chance a bad first date will result in someone losing a limb.

At least, that's what happened when Megan and Josh witnessed a first date go horribly awry from beginning to end in Scare Tactics Episode 8, in the "Mini Golf Mummy" prank (watch above).

As our spooky host Flip explains in the episode, "cursed pyramids housing a bloodthirsty mummy" aren't the normal kind of fare people find at mini golf courses, but in this case, it's the perfect spooky setup for the first date from hell.

Josh volunteered his girlfriend Megan to be pranked on Scare Tactics because she's so competitive, so he took her to a mini golf course.

A "bloodthirsty" mummy teaches a bad date a lesson

"It's not the toughest course in the world, but that last hole is a monster," Flip says in the episode.

Upon being greeted by a course employee who explains that the decorative Egyptian statues are on loan from a local collector, Megan and Josh sit down to wait their turn. That's where they meet two Scare Tactics actors pretending to be on a first date that seems to be going wrong from the jump.

The guy doesn't work — he sells Bitcoin, and his date "wouldn't understand" — and it seems he showed up to the date drunk. He's touching the artifacts he was explicitly told not to touch. He keeps getting his date's name wrong.

The cast of the 'Mini Golf Mummy' prank during Season 1 Episode 8 of Scare Tactics. Photo: USA Network

Megan is, understandably, visibly put out watching this other date go awry, and Christin, the woman on the date, even approaches Megan and Josh to get a second opinion: Her date is weird, right? She's not crazy, right?

Megan and Josh agree — the guy is weird, and the date is... unfortunate.

But they push through! And by the time the duos approach the creepy pyramid, the energy is getting stranger by the second. When the guy on the date loses his ball inside the pyramid after making a successful put, he reaches his arm in to try and retrieve it ... and gets yanked further into the pyramid by a snarling, vicious creature!

As he fights to get away, it's clear that his arm is bleeding from a massive injury. Megan's visibly frightened and moves to try and help him — before she learns that she's fallen prey to another successful Scare Tactics prank!

