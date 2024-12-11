What is Robert Eggers' Nosferatu (2024) Rated?

Heed the call of evil on Wednesday, December 25 when Nosferatu hits the big screen.

In a recent interview with Deadline, writer-director-producer Robert Eggers shared an interesting tidbit from the intense vampire research he undertook while preparing to make his new take on the original bloodsucker flick: Nosferatu (opening Christmas Day; tickets are now on sale here).

"You start looking at the really early vampire accounts, and you’re like, "They’re not even drinking blood, they’re just strangling people, or suffocating people, or f***ing them to death,'" he said, presumably with a straight face. "And that was really interesting."

If you're going to look at the genre through that particular lens, however, then sex and violence are mandatory considerations for the storytelling, which inevitably means a higher designation from the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA). As such, it should come as no surprise that Eggers' hotly-anticipated horror movie has officially received an R-rating.

What is Nosferatu rated? Robert Eggers' Nosferatu reimagining is rated R "for bloody violent content, graphic nudity and some sexual content," according to FilmRatings.com.

What is Nosferatu about?

Distributor Focus Features describes Nosferatu as "a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake."

Jeff Robinov, John Graham, Chris Columbus, and Eleanor Columbus produced the project alongside Eggers, whose previous efforts include The Witch, The Lighthouse, and The Northman (the latter is now available to own from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment).

“I’m really glad that it took a long time to get the film made, because to make a film like this and to not hate it is a major achievement," Eggers told Deadline. "And the support from the studio to let me and my collaborators execute our creative collective vision to the best of our abilities was pretty astonishing.”

Who stars in Nosferatu?

Nosferatu features an ensemble cast comprised of Bill Skarsgård (John Wick: Chapter 4), Nicholas Hoult (Renfield), Lily-Rose Depp (Yoga Hosers), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (The Fall Guy), Emma Corrin (Deadpool & Wolverine), Ralph Ineson (The Fantastic Four: First Steps), Simon McBurney (Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation), and Willem Dafoe (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice).

How can you watch Nosferatu in theaters?

Audiences will be able to heed the call of evil on Wednesday, December 25 (aka Christmas Day) when Nosferatu hits theaters nationwide. Tickets are now on sale right here!

The film has received widespread critical acclaim and currently holds a near-perfect score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The site's consensus reads: "Marvelously orchestrated by director Robert Eggers, Nosferatu is a behemoth of a horror film that is equal parts repulsive and seductive."

Looking for more bloodsucking action? Head on over to Peacock for Renfield, Abigail, Dark Shadows, The Vampire Diaries, Vampire Academy, Nosferatu the Vampyre, Let the Right One in, Vampire in Vegas, and more!