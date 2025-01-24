Robert Eggers Following Nosferatu With Werewolves in New, Period Set Werewolf Horror Film: Details

After the success of Nosferatu, Robert Eggers is turning his sights on another classic monster.

After releasing the most successful film of his career with Nosferatu, writer/director Robert Eggers is returning to Focus Features for another period tale of monsters.

What is Nosferatu writer/director Robert Eggers' next movie? Focus Features announced this week that Robert Eggers will re-team with the studio for Werwulf, a werewolf film set in 13th century England that will become the director's fifth feature film.

RELATED: Nosferatu's Robert Eggers on Reimagining a Horror Classic

Plot details are scarce, but we do know that Eggers will retain the same eye for period-accurate details, dialogue, and beliefs that made Nosferatu and his previous films so memorable and immersive. The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news, and NBC Insider has since confirmed the project.

Eggers will direct the film, which he co-wrote with his The Northman collaborator Sjón. Like Nosferatu, Werwulf will get a Christmas release, arriving in December of 2026. The film marks the fifth collaboration between Eggers and Focus, which released both Nosferatu and The Northman and handled international distribution for The Lighthouse and The Witch.

Director Robert Eggers on the set of his film Nosferatu (2024). Photo: Aidan Monaghan / © 2024 FOCUS FEATURES LLC

The announcement comes on the heels of the breakthrough box office and critical success of Nosferatu, Eggers' re-imagining of the 1922 silent vampire classic directed by F.W. Murnau. Released on Christmas Day last year, the film -- starring Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult, Bill Skarsgard, and Willem Dafoe -- went on to beat box office expectations and gross $40 million across the holiday weekend. It has since pulled in more than $150 million worldwide, making it Eggers' highest-grossing film, and the film's permeation throughout pop culture has further served to make it a kind of breakthrough for the filmmaker, long-considered a cinephile favorite particularly among horror fans. Nosferatu even landed four Academy Award nominations today, for Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Makeup & Hairstyling, and Best Costume Design.

RELATED: Five Films that Inspired Robert Eggers' Nosferatu

Now, Eggers has the chance to build on Nosferatu's success with yet another movie monster, trading vampires for werewolves while keeping the same immersive qualities that made The Witch such a standout debut a decade ago. We don't know anything about Eggers' potential casting choices for this film yet, but given his track record, and the success of Nosferatu, expect some big names to turn up for this project.

Nosferatu is now available on digital, and hits 4K and Blu-ray February 18.