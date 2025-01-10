What Is Wolf Man Rated? Parents Guide Explained

Bruce Campbell Would Rather Play Satan Than an Angel | Hysteria! on Peacock | USA Network

Something feral and furry is on the prowl — and if you’re into classic Universal Monster stories, don’t be afraid (or at least too afraid) to cross its path when Wolf Man sneaks into a darkened theater near you beginning January 17.

Coming from the creative minds of co-writer Corbett Tuck (Insidious) and writer/director Leigh Whannell (Saw), Wolf Man puts a new, present-day spin on The Wolf Man (stream it here on Peacock!), Universal Pictures’ iconic 1941 werewolf horror film. For Whannell, it’s the second blast back to the creepy past for a reimagining of a vintage Universal Monsters movie, following the smash success of his 2020 reimagining of The Invisible Man, with Elisabeth Moss in the starring role.

What is Wolf Man rated? Leigh Whannell’s Wolf Man is rated R for “bloody violent content, grisly images and some language,” according to FilmRatings.

Blake (Christopher Abbott) appears in Wolf Man (2025), directed by Leigh Whannell. Photo: Nicola Dove/Universal Pictures

Wolf Man parents' guide

It’s probably a no-brainer, but with frightening and mature themes aplenty, a creature-based horror film like Wolf Man has high potential to be too intense for many younger eyes. If that aforementioned “bloody violent content” and “grisly images” all sounds like too much for children to take in, parents may want to head to the theater to enjoy the film’s grown-up scares while leaving the kids behind.

What is Wolf Man about?

Wolf Man follows the Lovell family — Blake, Charlotte, and Ginger — as they head into the woods for a trip to Blake’s rural Oregon childhood home. Blake's father has only recently passed away, and an undercurrent of frightening unease escalates the atmosphere surrounding their isolated destination, after Blake survives an attack from a mysterious creature.

With something dangerous and strange seemingly lurking in the woods, the family hopes to ride out the nightmare by shutting themselves inside their ancestral farmhouse for the night. But there’s a sinister transformation already at work inside the very walls where they try to seek refuge… and shockingly, it calls into question Blake’s trusted role as the family’s vigilant protector.

Charlotte (Julia Garner) and Ginger (Matilda Firth) appear in Wolf Man (2024). Photo: Nicola Dove/Universal Pictures

Who stars in Wolf Man? Christopher Abbott (Poor Things) serves double duty in Wolf Man as both the mild-mannered Blake Lovell and, with his humanity at stake, the feral monster he eventually threatens to become. Rounding out the Lovell family cast are Julia Garner (Ozark) and Matilda Firth (Ozark) as wife Charlotte and daughter Ginger. Sam Jaeger (The Handmaid’s Tale) also stars as Grady, Blake’s recently-deceased father, alongside Ben Prendergast (The Sojourn Audio Drama), Benedict Hardie (The Invisible Man), Beatriz Romilly (Shortland Street), Milo Cawthorne (Shortland Street), and newcomer Zac Chandler.