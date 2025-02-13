The Hunting Party's Melissa Roxburgh Shares the No. 1 Lesson She Learned from Manifest

One of Melissa Roxburgh's former Manifest co-stars taught her an important lesson she's bringing to The Hunting Party.

Sharp-witted FBI agent Rebecca "Bex" Henderson, played by Melissa Roxburgh, takes the lead on handling all of the chaos unfolding week-to-week in NBC's newest drama The Hunting Party.

Arguably best known for her previous role in the NBC original series Manifest, Roxburgh is now bringing her experiences to the lead role in this new crime thriller. And because of the often-intense moments in the show — including its high-adrenaline action scenes— it's important for the cast of The Hunting Party to keep things as light-hearted as possible on set.

Luckily, this isn't Roxburgh's first rodeo when it comes to tackling heavier subjects.

The Hunting Party's Melissa Roxburgh gives credit to former co-star Josh Dallas

Rebecca 'Bex' Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh) in The Hunting Party Season 1, Episode 2. Photo: David Astorga/NBC

Roxburgh recently revealed in an interview that it was her former Manifest co-star Josh Dallas who taught her the importance of setting a joyful demeanor on a set.

“Josh taught me a lot actually,” she told US Weekly. “I watched a lot of how he handled things and he just has such a grace about him. So I was like, ‘OK even on a really long day where nothing’s going [the way it should], he still handles it like that.’ Then going into this show, it didn’t really feel like I had to do anything. Everyone was just great. But I think the only thing that I really care about is making sure that everyone on set feels good."

Speaking of Manifest, the beloved series garnered a massive fanbase during its run and while it’s been off of the air for a while, that hasn’t stopped its fans from following the careers of their favorite performers.

“The fans are so loyal and they feel like family in their own way to us now,” Roxburgh continued. “The fact that they loved Manifest and now they’re cheering for this show to do well too. It just makes me feel warm and fuzzy. The fact that they spend this much time supporting and pumping it up, it’s so meaningful and lovely.”

Catch new episodes of The Hunting Party when they premiere on Monday on NBC at 10/9c. Episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day.