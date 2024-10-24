What's Really Happening on Teacup? Yep, It's [REDACTED]

We finally have more pieces to the puzzle for the mystery box that is Teacup. So what's going on?

Peacock’s horror series Teacup is heading into the home stretch of its first season, and though the gory saga has been shrouded in mystery, we finally have some concrete answers — so what is really going on?

The fifth and sixth episodes of Teacup are now streaming on Peacock, featuring a critical flashback to fill in some story gaps and some new twists that help flesh out how and why this horrible series of events has taken place in the first place. The series stars Yvonne Strahovski and Scott Speedman, and follows a family and disparate group of neighbors who become trapped inside a mysterious blue line that kills anyone who tries to cross it to leave.

So what’s really happening on Teacup? The classic Ancient Aliens meme said it best — and yep — it’s aliens.

We learn during a lengthy flashback episode focused on McNab (Rob Morgan) and Travis (Jackson Kelly) that McNab has experienced this particular type of trap and incident in the past, in a case involving his daughter. Since then, he has devoted his life to tracking and trying to figure out exactly what is happening when these bizarre “traps” are triggered by alien hunters. McNab befriends Travis, teaches him the alien secrets, and brings him along when they try to stop this particular trap before it gets started. Not surprisingly, they fail, which is why James (Scott Speedman) eventually runs across a wounded Travis hiding out in the farmhouse basement.

Arlo Chenoweth (Caleb Dolden) appears on Teacup Season 1 Episode 2 -- "My Little Lighthouse". Photo: Mark Hill/PEACOCK

The body-jumping, Thing-esque alien that is slowly making its way through the survivors is hunting the “Harbinger” alien entity that is hiding out inside young Arlo (Caleb Dolden). But is Harbinger actually helping them, or simply trying to survive and escape to help kickstart an evil alien plan? We still don’t know.

We learn via flashbacks and a handy research notebook McNab drops that there’s an entire group of amateur sleuths working together online to try and track and study these phenomena, and the aliens themselves are apparently working toward some grand, nefarious goal. (Invasion? Takeover? All good questions.)

As for the blue line, we learn McNab can sense the perimeter of the trap because he came into too close contact before — so he takes it upon himself to mark the line for those trapped inside so they don’t unknowingly cross it and find themselves degloved and killed in the process. The trap itself seems to be used by the hunter alien to essentially trap Harbinger so it can be found and captured.