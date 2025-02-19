Wicked Peacock Premiere Date Revealed: When Can You Stream Wicked?

Something Wicked is coming to Peacock next month...if you catch our drift. The NBCUniversal streaming service has announced that director Jon M. Chu's acclaimed Wizard of Oz prequel will officially hit the platform in March 2025.

Adapted from the long-running and Tony Award-winning Broadway musical of the same name, the film provides a compelling origin story for the Wicked Witch of the West (Cynthia Erivo), who was merely a gifted student at Shiz University before being branded as persona non grata by the Wizard himself (Jeff Goldblum). The cast also features the talents of Ariana Grande, Marissa Bode, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Peter Dinklage, and Michelle Yeoh.

When will Wicked stream on Peacock? Wicked will stream on Peacock Friday, March 21. The service offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($7.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($13.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!

Wicked (2024). streaming on Peacock. Photo: Peacock

Wicked special features on Peacock

In addition to the feature film, Peacock subscribers will also gain access to a number of supplemental content:

Sing-Along Version

Rejoicify, it’s your turn to sing your way through Oz! Sing along to all of your favorite Wicked songs as you join Elphaba and Glinda on their magical journey.

​​​​

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande reveal their journey into Oz with personal footage from set and a world exclusive scene, alongside Wicked cast members Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum.



Return to Oz for a fantastic behind-the-scenes journey with this expansive look inside the characters, choreography and creativity that make up the movie's unforgettable world.



Reunited at Shiz University, Glinda, Pfannee and ShenShen recall their past by performing a twirling routine together.

Toss Toss

Glinda teaches Elphaba the art of Toss Toss, with mixed results.

​​​​ Elphaba’s Promise

Elphaba makes a pledge to Glinda that they both hope will strengthen their friendship.

Train Platform Farewell

Glinda, Madame Morrible and Governor Thropp gather to send Elphaba off to Emerald City.

Boq & Elphaba Talk

Elphaba challenges Boq to face the truth about his feelings for Nessa Rose, but she has difficulty doing the same when it comes to Fiyero.

Train Ride to Emerald City

Glinda and Elphaba expand their world by taking a luxurious train ride to Emerald City.

Palace Monkeys Chase

Elphaba and Glinda race through a maddening maze of winged monkeys determined to take them down.



Behind-the-Scenes Featurettes On Set with Jon Chu A Wicked Legacy​​​​​​​



As Seen on Screen Podcast Episodes

Defying Gravity with Wicked Director Jon M. Chu ​​​​​​​

Opening the Aperture of Wicked with Director of Photography Alice Brooks ASC

The film, which grossed over $727 million at the worldwide box office, is currently up for a whopping total of 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actress (Erivo), Best Supporting Actress (Grande), and Best Sound (Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson and John Marquis).

Don't feel like waiting a month? No problem! Wicked is available on PVOD, DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD right now. All home release editions contain enough bonus features to make even the most ardent Wizomaniac rejoicify.

When will be the Wicked sequel Wicked: For Good be released?

Wicked: For Good is slated for a wide theatrical debut on Friday, November 21, 2025.

Though the fact that the the two parts were filmed back-to-back, the production team never saw them as two distinct projects.

"We made one enormous movie for Jon Chu," the films' Oscar-nominated sound mixer Simon Hayes told NBC Insider ahead of the first movie's wide theatrical debut in November 2024. "We didn't treat the two parts in any different way, and it just meant there was a cohesiveness in the way we told the story from a filmmaking perspective. There were no breaks, there was no changes in crews, there was no [case of] someone leaving to do another movie and someone else stepping in. It meant that this very tight-knit team around Jon, Ari, and Cynthia had this continuity where we almost had a telepathy — like a filmmaking backhand — where we stopped needing to actually articulate things. It could be done with looks and smiles and just creating this blanket of support around these actors, so that they felt completely and utterly immersed in the world of Oz."