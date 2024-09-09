Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive videos, sweepstakes, and more!
Where Are the Cast Members of The Vampire Diaries Now?
Sink your fangs into this little game of catch-up as we revisit the main cast behind The Vampire Diaries!
It's been over half a decade since The Vampire Diaries came to an end at The CW, but fans can get their bloodthirsty fix on Peacock, where all eight seasons of the show (based on the bestselling novels by author L.J. Smith) are now streaming.
Developed for the small screen by the duo of Kevin Williamson (creator of the Scream franchise) and Julie Plec (Vampire Academy), The Vampire Diaries perfectly reflected the hot trend of vampire melodrama that took the world by storm in the late 2000s. It currently holds a fresh 86% on Rotten Tomatoes and spawned two spinoff projects — Legacies and The Originals — both of which featured actors from the original series.
So let's take a look at what the cast of The Vampire Diaries has been up to since the show concluded in 2017.
Nina Dobrev (Elena Gilbert)
Since wrapping on The Vampire Diaries, Nina Dobrev has made appearances in The Originals, The Out-Laws, and The Bricklayer. Dobrev was romantically involved with fellow cast member Ian Somerhalder during the show's production, but is now dating former professional athlete Shaun White. In July 2020, TVLine reported that Dobrev would star in and executive-produce a television adaptation of Greer Macallister’s novel, Woman 99; according to IMDb, that show is still in pre-production.
Paul Wesley (Stefan Salvatore)
Since leaving the world of vampires behind, Paul Wesley found himself a spot aboard the USS Enterprise as a young James T. Kirk (the iconic character previously portrayed by the likes of William Shatner and Chris Pine) in the ongoing Star Trek: New Worlds. He's been married twice and founded an alcohol company, Brother's Bond Bourbon, with Vampire Diaries co-star Somerhalder.
Ian Somerhalder (Damon Salvatore)
Somerhalder's follow-up projects to The Vampire Diaries include V Wars and Years of Living Dangerously. As mentioned above, the actor is a founder and co-owner of a bourbon company. He married another vampire-adjacent actress, Nikki Reed (known for playing Rosalie Hale in the Twilight films), in 2015. The couple have two children: daughter Bodhi Soleil and a son (his name is currently unknown to the public).
Steven R. McQueen (Jeremy Gilbert)
The grandson of legendary Bullit actor Steve McQueen, the younger McQueen is also known for his role as firefighter Jimmy Borelli on Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. McQueen was briefly engaged to model Alexandria Silva in 2018.
Kat Graham (Bonnie Bennett)
In addition to her acting career, Kat Graham is also an accomplished musical artist, having released four studio albums, the most recent of which — Long Hot Summer — went on sale in summer 2022. Looking ahead, Graham will appear as Diana Ross in director Antoine Fuqua's Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, and as justice-seeking lawyer Marley Wells in Tyler Perry's Black, White & Blue. Graham, who you may recognize as the voice of April O'Neil in Nickelodeon's Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, married her husband and business partner, Bryant Wood, in 2023.
Candice King (Caroline Forbes)
Like most of the actors on this list, Candice King (née Accola), made short-lived appearances on both Legacies and The Originals. Her other projects, post-Vampire Diaries, include The Orville, After We Collided, and the upcoming We Were Liars. King was married to singer Joe King between 2014 and 2022. She is now dating actor Steven Krueger (The Originals, Yellowjackets).
Zach Roerig (Matt Donovan)
Following The Vampire Diaries, Zach Roerig also appeared in Legacies and The Originals. Beyond the world of bloodsucking ghouls, however, you may have also seen him in The Gifted, God Friended Me, Dare Me, and Step Up. He'll next star in writer-director Micah Lyons' forthcoming Western, Bad Men Must Bleed.
Michael Trevino (Tyler Lockwood)
Michael Trevino briefly reprised his Lockwood role for Vampire Diaries spinoff, The Originals. He then stuck around at The CW, landing a regular part in the network's reboot of Roswell, New Mexico. Trevino got engaged to Dutch model Bregje Heinen on Christmas Eve of last year. The announcement garnered congratulatory comments from his fellow Vampire Diaries alumni.
Matt Davis (Alaric Saltzman)
When The Vampire Diaries came to an end in March 2013, Matthew Davis didn't completely abandon the character of Alaric Saltzman. In fact, he reprised the role in both spinoff shows, The Originals and Legacies, the latter of which prominently featured Alaric in the narrative. Davis married his girlfriend, Kiley Casciano, in 2018 and the pair welcomed daughters Ripley and Dorothy in 2020 and 2022, respectively. Looking ahead, the actor has upcoming roles in the Lifetime movie Held Hostage in My House and NBC's Grosse Pointe Garden Society television series.
