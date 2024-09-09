Sink your fangs into this little game of catch-up as we revisit the main cast behind The Vampire Diaries!

Where Are the Cast Members of The Vampire Diaries Now?

It's been over half a decade since The Vampire Diaries came to an end at The CW, but fans can get their bloodthirsty fix on Peacock, where all eight seasons of the show (based on the bestselling novels by author L.J. Smith) are now streaming.

Developed for the small screen by the duo of Kevin Williamson (creator of the Scream franchise) and Julie Plec (Vampire Academy), The Vampire Diaries perfectly reflected the hot trend of vampire melodrama that took the world by storm in the late 2000s. It currently holds a fresh 86% on Rotten Tomatoes and spawned two spinoff projects — Legacies and The Originals — both of which featured actors from the original series.

Nina Dobrev (Elena Gilbert)

Nina Dobrev at the Fashion Trust U.S. 2024 Awards held on April 9, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Since wrapping on The Vampire Diaries, Nina Dobrev has made appearances in The Originals, The Out-Laws, and The Bricklayer. Dobrev was romantically involved with fellow cast member Ian Somerhalder during the show's production, but is now dating former professional athlete Shaun White. In July 2020, TVLine reported that Dobrev would star in and executive-produce a television adaptation of Greer Macallister’s novel, Woman 99; according to IMDb, that show is still in pre-production.

Paul Wesley (Stefan Salvatore)

Paul Wesley attends the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros on May 28, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Since leaving the world of vampires behind, Paul Wesley found himself a spot aboard the USS Enterprise as a young James T. Kirk (the iconic character previously portrayed by the likes of William Shatner and Chris Pine) in the ongoing Star Trek: New Worlds. He's been married twice and founded an alcohol company, Brother's Bond Bourbon, with Vampire Diaries co-star Somerhalder.

Ian Somerhalder (Damon Salvatore)

Ian Somerhalder visits SiriusXM Studios on November 08, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Somerhalder's follow-up projects to The Vampire Diaries include V Wars and Years of Living Dangerously. As mentioned above, the actor is a founder and co-owner of a bourbon company. He married another vampire-adjacent actress, Nikki Reed (known for playing Rosalie Hale in the Twilight films), in 2015. The couple have two children: daughter Bodhi Soleil and a son (his name is currently unknown to the public).

Steven R. McQueen (Jeremy Gilbert)

Steven R. McQueen attends Thirst Project's 10th Annual Thirst Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on September 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

The grandson of legendary Bullit actor Steve McQueen, the younger McQueen is also known for his role as firefighter Jimmy Borelli on Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. McQueen was briefly engaged to model Alexandria Silva in 2018.

Kat Graham (Bonnie Bennett)

Kat Graham at the 2024 Accessories Council Excellence (ACE) Awards held at the Pierre Hotel NY on May 7, 2024 in New York City. Photo: John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

In addition to her acting career, Kat Graham is also an accomplished musical artist, having released four studio albums, the most recent of which — Long Hot Summer — went on sale in summer 2022. Looking ahead, Graham will appear as Diana Ross in director Antoine Fuqua's Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, and as justice-seeking lawyer Marley Wells in Tyler Perry's Black, White & Blue. Graham, who you may recognize as the voice of April O'Neil in Nickelodeon's Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, married her husband and business partner, Bryant Wood, in 2023.

Candice King (Caroline Forbes)

Candice King attends the Entertainment Weekly Pre-SAG Celebration at Chateau Marmont on January 18, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Like most of the actors on this list, Candice King (née Accola), made short-lived appearances on both Legacies and The Originals. Her other projects, post-Vampire Diaries, include The Orville, After We Collided, and the upcoming We Were Liars. King was married to singer Joe King between 2014 and 2022. She is now dating actor Steven Krueger (The Originals, Yellowjackets).

Zach Roerig (Matt Donovan)

Zach Roerig attends the 2017 Los Angeles Film Festival premiere Of "The Year Of Spectacular Men" at ArcLight Santa Monica on June 16, 2017 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Following The Vampire Diaries, Zach Roerig also appeared in Legacies and The Originals. Beyond the world of bloodsucking ghouls, however, you may have also seen him in The Gifted, God Friended Me, Dare Me, and Step Up. He'll next star in writer-director Micah Lyons' forthcoming Western, Bad Men Must Bleed.

Michael Trevino (Tyler Lockwood)

Michael Trevino attends "Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala" Benefiting F*ck Cancer at Barker Hangar on October 01, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for F*ck Cancer

Michael Trevino briefly reprised his Lockwood role for Vampire Diaries spinoff, The Originals. He then stuck around at The CW, landing a regular part in the network's reboot of Roswell, New Mexico. Trevino got engaged to Dutch model Bregje Heinen on Christmas Eve of last year. The announcement garnered congratulatory comments from his fellow Vampire Diaries alumni.

Matt Davis (Alaric Saltzman)

Matthew Davis attends the 2019 CW Network Upfront at New York City Center on May 16, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage

When The Vampire Diaries came to an end in March 2013, Matthew Davis didn't completely abandon the character of Alaric Saltzman. In fact, he reprised the role in both spinoff shows, The Originals and Legacies, the latter of which prominently featured Alaric in the narrative. Davis married his girlfriend, Kiley Casciano, in 2018 and the pair welcomed daughters Ripley and Dorothy in 2020 and 2022, respectively. Looking ahead, the actor has upcoming roles in the Lifetime movie Held Hostage in My House and NBC's Grosse Pointe Garden Society television series.

