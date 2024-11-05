Great Scott! Where to Stream the Back to the Future Trilogy (November 2024)

Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) appears in Back to the Future (1985), Back to the Future Part II (1989), and Back to the Future Part III (1990).

Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) appears in Back to the Future (1985), Back to the Future Part II (1989), and Back to the Future Part III (1990). Photo: Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images; Back to the Future Part II | Hoverboard Chase Scene/Universal Pictures YouTube; Universal Pictures/Getty Images

"Looking back, I can honestly say that, of all my movies, Back to the Future, is the one I'm most proud of. But maybe not for the reason you'd expect," Robert Zemeckis writes in his afterword to the revised and expanded edition of Back to the Future: The Ultimate Visual History.

The director continues: "My greatest source of pride is that Back to the Future is totally original. It wasn't a book or a play or a comic book or a TV show. It wasn't pressed, it's not based on a real event, and it's not derivative of anything else. It was born wholly and completely out of my and Bob Gale's combined imaginations as a movie, and it's full of cinematic ideas and moments designed to take full advantage of the medium of film. Back to the Future is a pure movie experience. It's why I always wanted to make movies. And nothing makes me happier than knowing that audiences are still enjoying it and being inspired by it."

If that isn't a glowing reminder to go back and rewatch the classic time-traveling trilogy, we don't what is! Luckily, all three entries in the temporally displaced saga of Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and Doctor Emmett Brown (Christopher Lloyd) are now streaming on Peacock.

Much like the sci-fi concept at the heart of its narrative, Back to the Future is something of a paradox. From Marty's bright-orange puffer vest, to jokes about Ronald Reagan, to a time machine made out of a literal DeLorean, the film — which turns a whopping 40-years-old next summer — should be a dated time capsule of the mid-1980s. And yet, Zemeckis and Gale's original IP rises above that designation, somehow managing to feel both timeless and exciting during every single rewatch. It's enough to make you exclaim, "GREAT SCOTT!"

The complete Back to the Future trilogy is now streaming on Peacock alongside the 2015 documentary Back in Time.