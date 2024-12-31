You will be popular...once you pick up a digital copy of Wicked!

Where to Watch Wicked on Digital at Home Right Now

You will be popular...once you pick up a digital of Wicked Part One that is! The biggest onscreen adaptation of a Broadway musical in Hollywood history is now available to rent and/or purchase from all online retailers — including Vudu and Apple TV — by way of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Helmed by director Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), the film imagines a Wizard of Oz prequel exploring the origins of the Wicked Witch of the West (Cynthia Erivo). Before gaining her infamous reputation as a villain, however, the broomstick-riding spell-caster was Elphaba Thropp, a green-skinned pariah studying magic at the prestigious Shiz University.

While honing her unique abilities under the tutelage of Madame Morrible (Academy Award-winner Michelle Yeoh), Elphaba strikes up a reluctant, yet lifelong, friendship with her roommate, Glinda the Good (Ariana Grande). Things start to go downhill once the two besties travel to the Emerald City and meet the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum), who may not be as "wonderful" as we once thought.

“I want people who saw it on the stage to experience it in a way they never have,” Chu states in the production notes. “We worked a long time to find the perfect cast. We knew we needed people who could sing and act and who were a little Ozian. There’s a little oddity, a bit of left-of-center to these storytellers. That’s why I liked getting all these misfits together to make a movie about misfits.”

How to watch Wicked on Digital at home? Wicked Part One is now available to rent and/or purchase from all digital platforms. Certain digital editions of the film include a broom-load of additional bonus features, including two different commentary tracks, deleted scenes, a sing-along version of the movie, and several making-of documentaries. Click here for more info on said bonus features and don't forget to double check with your retailer of choice if you want to gain access to them.

Is Wicked available on DVD or Blu-ray yet? Not yet! Those looking to add Wicked Part One to their at-home disc collection will have to wait until February 4, 2025 when the movie becomes available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

The direct sequel — Wicked: For Good — arrives on the big screen November 21, 2025.