What Does a Dead Transylvanian Nobleman Look Like? | Nosferatu in Theaters | SYFY

Official Trailer | The Woman in the Yard in Theaters | SYFY

Leigh Whannell's new take on a classic monster is now available to watch at home.

Where to Watch Wolf Man on Digital at Home Right Now

Less than a month after it landed in theaters, Leigh Whannell's new Universal Monsters feature Wolf Man is available to watch at home.

Yes, as of February 4, you can rent or own the new film, based on the classic Wolf Man movie concept, on digital wherever movies are sold, or you can wait for the Blu-ray and 4K UHD release on March 18. Let's take a closer look at the release features.

How can you watch Wolf Man on digital right now? Wolf Man's digital release means that you can now rent or buy a digital copy of the film at all major digital movie retailers, including Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Fandango At Home, Apple, and more. For complete details as well as links to all the digital spots online, head over to the Wolf Man website.

But digital's not the only way to watch. The Blu-ray and 4K release of the film arrives March 18 if you'd rather wait for physical media, and perhaps more importantly, Wolf Man is still in theaters. So, if you want to catch it on the big screen, you can head to Fandango and pick up tickets right now.

Charlotte (Julia Garner) and Blake (Christopher Abbott) appear in Wolf Man (2024). Photo: Nicola Dove/Universal Pictures

What's included in Wolf Man's digital release? Along with the film, Wolf Man's digital release also includes more than half an hour of bonus features diving into the creation of Whannell's film, covering everything from creature effects to sound design to how the action sequences came together. Plus, if you buy the film, you'll have access to a commentary track by Whannell himself, breaking down every part of the movie in real time.

Here's a list of everything included in Wolf Man's home entertainment release (depending on which version you order), from Universal's announcement of the digital drop:

UNLEASHING A NEW MONSTER – Explore Leigh Whannell’s dark and gritty take on one of horror’s most iconic monsters. Learn what inspired the visionary director to create this tragic tale of family, loss, and a night of absolute terror.

DESIGNING WOLF MAN – Director Leigh Whannell and prosthetic designer Arjen Tuiten, set out to create a Wolf Man unlike any seen before. Take a closer look at the conceptual designs, sculptures and prosthetic make-up that aided in the creation of a monster that stays with you long after the credits roll.

HANDS ON HORROR – Strap in for a breakdown of the film’s most thrilling action sequences. Cast and crew discuss how practical effects enabled them to capture raw and realistic performances of the most terrifying, heart-pounding scenes in the film.

NIGHTMARES AND SOUNDSCAPES – Transition into Blake’s perspective and witness the world through the eyes of an animal. Learn how sound design and VFX came together to highlight the enhanced hearing, vision, and complete abandonment of humanity that materialized during the transformation from Man to Wolf.

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR/CO-WRITER LEIGH WHANNELL

What is Wolf Man about? Directed and co-written by Leigh Whannell, Wolf Man is the story of Blake (Christopher Abbott), a young father who inherits his father's old farm in the Pacific Northwest. Thinking it'll be a fresh start for his family, Blake persuades his wife Charlotte (Julia Garner) and daughter Ginger (Matilda Firth) to spend the summer at the farm. When they arrive, though, they quickly realize something is in the woods, and soon Blake is caught in a transformative nightmare as his increasingly savage nature threatens the ones he loves.

For more on Wolf Man, check out the film's official website.