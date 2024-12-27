Wicked's Jon M. Chu Teases Special Features, Deleted Scenes & More in Home Release (EXCLUSIVE)

If you don't have New Year's plans yet, you do now!

Fans probably already know that Wicked had the biggest opening ever for a movie based on a Broadway show, and they definitely already know it was nominated for four Golden Globes including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. But what fans of the Wizard of Oz musical prequel really want to know is when they can watch Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) belt out every last showstopper from the comforts of their own home.

Well, thanks to today's announcement from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, fans now have that answer, and it's going to make for a very happy New Year!

When can you watch Wicked at home on digital platforms? You can watch Wicked at home this holiday season, as the hit movie musical will be available to purchase or rent on Digital beginning New Year's Eve, December 31, 2024.

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), Glinda (Ariana Grande), and Director Jon M. Chu appear on the set of Wicked (2024). Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

"I love that [fans] reacted to every little detail in our movie even though they’ve seen it multiple times with their friends and family, so I think on the home video side of it we get to show them deleted scenes, scenes they may have heard about in interviews, but never got to see; they get to see extensions of scenes; and they get the Sing-Along version of it," director Jon M. Chu tells NBC Insider about the home entertainment release. "You get two movies essentially! Plus our commentary, my commentary but also the girls commentary on every scene in the movie, so it’s really fun."

Indeed, when purchasing the film from participating digital retailers (including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Comcast Xfinity, Cox, and Microsoft Movies & TV), you'll also get a ton of deleted and extended scenes, a 40-minute journey through Oz celebrating Wicked's on-screen magic, and the bonus Sing-Along version of the film too! (Scroll down for a complete listing of all the bonus features included with digital purchase.)

"The sing-along version has the lyrics right underneath, so that comes out this Christmas, December 25, where people can go in the movie theater and sing-along, finally they’re allowed to. And we include that in the home video version, so you can sing along in your house with your kids with your grandparents, whoever," Chu says.

What is Wicked's release date on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD? Wicked will debut on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on February 4, 2025, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has confirmed.

Wicked on DVD. Photo: Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Of course, we haven't seen the whole story yet, as Wicked only covers the first half of the Broadway musical. We'll get to see the whole story once Wicked: For Good is released in theaters on November 21, 2025, which may feel like a tough stretch. Obviously, the home entertainment release will help, but how else can fans steel themselves for the wait ahead?

Jon M. Chu on how fans can prepare for Wicked: For Good in 2025

"Well, there’s lots of ways, I mean you can watch this movie many times, go watch it in IMAX, in 3-D, ScreenX! You can also catch up on Wizard of Oz, you know movie two is where Wizard of Oz and Wicked really cross, so that’s an opportunity. You can go see the show on Broadway, or in L.A. It’s playing in L.A. I think there’s a lot of ways to really embed yourself into the lore," Chu assures. "You can go read the original L. Frank Baum text. I think there’s just so much stuff that hopefully people will go back into because then I think you’ll catch a lot more in movie two; even if you go back to movie one, once you know some of the other context, then you’ll catch a lot of breadcrumbs along the way. We packed this thing so full of it, because we loved being in this world and playing in this world."

Wicked's exclusive bonus features when you purchase at participating Digital retailers

Feature Commentary with Director Jon M. Chu

Feature Commentary with Stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

Sing Along:

Alternate Feature Length Version: Rejoicify, it’s your turn to sing your way through Oz! Sing-along to all of your favorite Wicked songs as you join Elphaba and Glinda on their magical journey.

Deleted and Extended Scenes:

Pfannee & ShenShen Meet Glinda - Reunited at Shiz University, Glinda, Pfannee, and ShenShen recall their past by performing a twirling routine together.

Shiz Gazette Introduces Fiyero - Excitement spreads across Shiz as word gets out that Prince Fiyero is on his way.

Toss Toss - Glinda teaches Elphaba the art of Toss Toss, with mixed results.

Elphaba & Fiyero in the Forest - The relationship between Elphaba and Fiyero takes a turn as they come to care for a lost lion cub.

Elphaba’s Promise - Elphaba makes a pledge to Glinda that they both hope will strengthen their friendship.

Train Platform Farewell - Glinda, Madame Morrible, and Governor Thropp gather to send Elphaba off to Emerald City.

Boq & Elphaba Talk - Elphaba challenges Boq to face the truth about his feelings for Nessa Rose, but she has difficulty doing the same when it comes to Fiyero.

Train Ride to Emerald City - Glinda and Elphaba expand their world by taking a luxurious train ride to Emerald City.

In the Emerald City - The bustling streets of Emerald City take Glinda and Elphaba one step closer to finally meeting the Wizard.

Palace Monkeys Chase - Elphaba and Glinda race through a maddening maze of winged monkeys determined to take them down.

Making Wicked:

Return to Oz for a fantastic behind-the-scenes journey with this expansive look inside the characters, choreography, and creativity that make up the movie's unforgettable world.

Welcome to Shiz:

Unlimited imagination, couture fashion, and spectacular production design come together at Shiz University, providing a place for performers and viewers to be fully immersed in the fantasy.

Designed from details in L. Frank Baum’s books, the uniforms, clever contraptions, and circular sets create a sprawling campus where magic feels like an everyday occurrence.

A Wicked Legacy:

Take delight in the cast and filmmakers sharing personal memories of their first encounters with the original Broadway production, and how those lasting connections created emotional experiences while making the movie. Also highlighted are the iconic cameos that pay tribute to the cultural phenomenon that became one of the most popular musicals of all time.

The Wonderful Wizard:

Follow the yellow brick road to Emerald City for an in-depth look at the infamous Wizard of Oz. Inside the palace’s throne room, the Wizard himself, Jeff Goldblum, pulls back the curtain to peer at his character’s magic and mechanics with senior special effects technician Christopher Clarke, who details how the Wizard’s massive robotic head comes to life.

Don't forget, you can watch all the magic at home this holiday season with Wicked, available to purchase or rent on Digital starting December 31.