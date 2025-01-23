The long-awaited film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical has reached its Awards Season zenith.

Wicked Defies Gravity with 10 Oscar Nods, Including One for Best Picture

Director Jon M. Chu's long-awaited film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical Wicked has reached its Awards Season zenith with an impressive total of 10 Academy Award nominations, including one for Best Picture.

Leading co-stars Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba) and Ariana Grande (Glinda) were nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role and Best Actress in a Supporting Role, respectively. This is Erivo's third Oscar nod following her dual nomination for Harriet at the 92nd annual ceremony in 2020. Elsewhere, Simon Hayes, whom NBC Insider spoke to in late 2024, was recognized for his immersive sound work alongside Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson and John Marquis.

"It kind of feels like every single movie that I've done in my lifetime has been giving me tiny bits of aspect and information and workflow that I could put together that culminated in me being able to deliver Wicked," said Hayes, who previously landed an Academy Award for 2012's Les Misérables. "To be honest with you, I feel like this movie is my life's work."

Wicked Oscar nominations

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) in 'Wicked', directed by Jon M. Chu. Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

Best Picture

Best Actress in a Leading Role (Cynthia Erivo)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Ariana Grande)

Best Visual Effects (Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk and Paul Corbould)

Best Sound (Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson and John Marquis)

Best Editing (Myron Kerstein)

Best Production Design (Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales)

Best Original Score (John Powell and Stephen Schwartz)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling (Frances Hannon, Laura Blount and Sarah Nuth)

Best Costume Design (Paul Tazewell)

How can you watch Wicked at home right now? Both the regular and sing-along versions of Wicked are now now available to rent ($19.99) and/or purchase ($29.99) from all digital platforms.

Certain digital editions of the film include a broom-load of additional bonus features, including two different commentary tracks, deleted scenes, a sing-along version of the movie, and several making-of documentaries. Click here for more info on said bonus features, and don't forget to double check with your retailer of choice if you want to gain access to them.

The movie, a musical prequel to The Wizard of Oz, has grossed over $700 million worldwide, arrives on physical media (4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD) Tuesday, February 4.

The direct sequel — Wicked: For Good — arrives on the big screen November 21, 2025.