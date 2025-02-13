How to Watch SYFY's Wizarding World Holiday Marathon This Weekend: Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts & More

SYFY is the place to be this holiday weekend for all things Hogwarts and beyond!

Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day — and if you squint your eyes at the skies just right, you might even spot a magic-powered kid on a bespoke broomstick too. That’s at least how we’re romanticizing the chance to settle in with a nice butterbeer and catch the Wizarding World Holiday Marathon on SYFY this weekend, where every film in the wider Harry Potter franchise will be playing all weekend long.

Yep, SYFY is rolling out all of your Hogwarts movie favorites during the four-day period between Valentine’s Day and President’s Day, all in a binge-ready bunch that encompasses the complete Harry Potter film series as well as all three Fantastic Beasts films. Keep scrolling below while we whip up a quick Lumos spell that sheds some light on all the need-to-know details.

The Wizarding World Holiday Marathon's full schedule on SYFY

Beginning Friday, February 14 (Valentine’s Day) and running until Monday, February 17 (President’s Day), SYFY will present every movie in the Harry Potter series (not once, but twice!) plus the complete trio of Fantastic Beast films.

You can check out this weekend’s complete SYFY viewing slate here (there’re even some classic Andrew Garfield Spider-Man flicks thrown in for good measure!) — but we’ve gone ahead and cast Accio to summon out all the specific Wizarding World bits in the convenient listing below:

Friday, February 14

1:05 p.m. ET — Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone

4:35 p.m. ET — Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets

8:07 p.m. ET — Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban

11:10 p.m. ET — Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire

Saturday, February 15

8 a.m. ET — Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone

11:26 a.m. ET — Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets

2:58 p.m. ET — Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban

6 p.m. ET — Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire

9:25 p.m. ET — Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix

Sunday, February 16

12:29 a.m. ET — Harry Potter And The Half-blood Prince

8:30 a.m. ET — Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

11:28 a.m. ET — Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald

2:26 p.m. ET — Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix

5:30 p.m. ET — Harry Potter And The Half-blood Prince

8:58 p.m. ET — Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 1

Monday, February 16

12:02 a.m. ET — Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2

2:55 a.m. ET — Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore

5:53 p.m. ET — Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 1

8:58 p.m. ET — Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2

11:58 p.m. ET — Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

As you can see, the Wizarding World Holiday Marathon runs an especially straight course through each day’s prime-time lineup — so if you’re the kind of Harry Potter fan who lives for the weekend, then there’s no better place to than SYFY this weekend for fans of The Boy Who Lived.