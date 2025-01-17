Where Was Wolf Man Filmed? Your Guide to the Locations of Leigh Whannell's New Werewolf Movie

The staggering natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest becomes a bloodied hunting ground in writer-director Leigh Whannell's latest stab at monster mayhem: Wolf Man (now playing in theaters everywhere; tickets are on sale here). A modern update of Universal's classic monster, the Blumhouse-backed film delivers a fresh spin on the snarling werewolf genre by framing the shaggy transformation as a degenerative disease in the vein of Alzheimer's or dementia, rather than as some magical curse.

Blake Lovell (Catch-22's Christopher Abbott) is the latest soul to fall victim to the lupine affliction when he decides to visit the Oregon farmhouse in which he grew up alongside his wife, Charlotte (Ozark's Julia Garner), and daughter, Ginger (Hullraisers' Matilda Firth). On the way to the bucolic property abandoned by his late father, Blake sustains an injury from some unknown beast and starts to undergo a gruesome transformation that slowly deprives the loving husband and father of the one thing he prizes most: his humanity.

Where was Wolf Man filmed? Like Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy and Gerard Johnstone's M3GAN, Wolf Man was filmed in New Zealand, which stood in for both downtown San Francisco and the wilds of rural Oregon.

Charlotte (Julia Garner), Blake (Christopher Abbott) and Ginger (Matilda Firth) appears in Wolf Man (2024), directed by Leigh Whannell. Photo: Nicola Dove/Universal Pictures

“The Pacific Northwest has a distinctive look,” production designer Ruby Mathers (Mr Inbetween) says in the production notes. “The landscape that the South Island of New Zealand has to offer is nothing short of breathtaking.”

“If you want that mountainous look that looks like Oregon, you’re going to come to New Zealand,” adds Whannell. "The locations in the South Island were beautiful. This allowed us to find something beautiful and point a camera at it.”

The Lovell farmhouse, in which most of the story takes place, was actually built from the ground up once the production team exhausted a list of existing properties that didn't quite match the old school Americana vibe they wanted.

“We were lucky enough to find a farm to build our house and create a barn on that was surrounded by a pine forest,” Mathers explains. “When you pull back and see the farmhouse dwarfed by these huge trees, it was amazing. In the South Island, we did a lot of shooting in native beach forests. Luckily, beach is ubiquitous in the Pacific Northwest as well. For the buildings themselves, it was important to me as an Australian production designer to get well versed in American farmhouse architecture. This spans a few hundred years. It was not a small feat trying to understand American vernacular architecture and how it’s evolved over time."

The end result exceeded the director's "wildest expectations," emphasizes Whannell. "Walking around that set and that farmhouse was a treat. There were surprises around every corner, and everything felt like it had 50 layers of texture that someone had gone over and over again. One day, I was walking on set and saw little etchings on the wall, height measurements for Blake as a boy. I picked up piles of papers, and there would be bills addressed to the Lovells. There was such history there."

How can you watch Wolf Man? The latest horror collaboration between Universal Pictures and Blumhouse, Wolf Man is currently howling in theaters everywhere. Click here for tickets! The film is rated R for bloody violent content, grisly images — and some language.

In addition to writing and directing the horror update, Whannell also serves as an executive producer alongside Beatriz Sequeira (The Invisible Man), Mel Turner (Sweet Tooth), and Ken Kao (Cuckoo). Academy Award nominee Ryan Gosling (Barbie), who was originally attached to play Abbott's character in the early days of development, is a producer with Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum.