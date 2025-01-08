Exclusive First Look at the Xena: Warrior Princess Funko POP! Collection

Just about the only pop culture honor that Xena hasn't received is an official Funko POP!... until now!

Can we get a loud and proud "Alalaes" scream to the rafters? It's time to sing that iconic warrior battle cry, because 2025 is the 30th anniversary of one of television's greatest fantasy characters: Xena: Warrior Princess.

In 1995, actress Lucy Lawless (Battlestar Galactica) originated the role of Xena in the fantasy series, Hercules: The Legendary Journeys. The character proved to be so popular with audiences that she quickly earned her own spin-off series, Xena: Warrior Princess, which remains a frequent show on SYFY's linear rotation (check the schedule for air dates).

The six-season run of the series followed the adventures of Xena, the heralded warrior who traveled the roads of ancient Greece, helping the downtrodden and less fortunate in hopes of righting the wrongs she's committed. Traveling by her side the entire run of the series is her comrade-in-arms and companion, Gabrielle (Renee O'Connor).

Xena came to be seen as a global fantasy icon, a subversive sapphic role model, and an integral part of the '90s vanguard of female centric heroines that forever changed episodic storytelling. Just about the only pop culture honor that Xena hasn't received over the last three decades is an official Funko POP!... until now!

Funko Pop! honors 30 years of Xena: Warrior Princess

Yes, the long-awaited news for Xena fans is that Funko has acquired the license for Xena: Warrior Princess just in time to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the seminal fantasy television series. The line will launch with a Xena POP! and a Gabrielle POP!

“As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of Xena: Warrior Princess, I’m thrilled to see Gabrielle finally become a Funko POP! Collectible, holding her trusty staff and ready to follow Xena into POP-ular adventures. Take her out of the box and let the battle continue!” O'Connor tells SYFY WIRE.

Both Xena figures will be available soon from Funko and Funko retailers. Here's an exclusive look at each one, which are sold separately for $11.99 MSRP.

Xena: Warrior Princess: Xena with Spear Funko POP!

A Funko POP! figurine of Xena from Xena: Warrior Princess. Photo: Funko!

A Funko POP! figurine of Xena from Xena: Warrior Princess. Photo: Funko!

The launch Funko POP! is Xena with Spear. Featuring a windswept look to her hair, this Xena Vinyl figure is approximately 4-inches tall and matches the standard line of Funko POPs. She holds a spear in a battle stance.

Xena: Warrior Princess: Gabrielle Funko POP!

A Funko POP! figurine of Gabrielle from Xena: Warrior Princess. Photo: Funko!

A Funko POP! figurine of Gabrielle from Xena: Warrior Princess. Photo: Funko!

The companion POP! to Xena is a Classic Gabrielle with her early weapon of choice, the Amazon fighting staff. She's decked out in the character's early outfit of choice, a green, cropped halter top and battle ready skirt.

As with all things Funko POP!, if these first Xena collectibles prove popular, then a whole lineup of variants and support characters could certainly come next. Check back to Funko's official website for purchase and keeping up with the latest releases.

If you're missing Xena in your life, Xena: Warrior Princess - The Complete Series is now available from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. And be sure to check out SYFY WIRE's podcast celebrating Xena: Warrior Princess' 25th anniversary to hear interviews with the cast, crew, and fans chatting about the importance of the series.