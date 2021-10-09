First trailer for 'Psych 3: This is Gus,' as crew talks 'more grown-up Psych,' hope for more movies at NYCC

The virtual panel for Psych 3: This is Gus at New York Comic Con on Saturday gave fans a first look at the trailer for the second Psych sequel. The audience in attendance at the Javits Center clearly loved the film’s trailer (which is set to Huey Lewis and the News’ “The Power of Love”). Fans were also given a release date for Psych 3 ... in cake form.

Per the synopsis, Psych 3: This is Gus sees Shawn and "Groomzilla" Gus preparing for a shotgun wedding ahead of the birth of Baby Guster. But the friends "go rogue in an attempt to track down Selene’s (Jazmyn Simon) estranged husband, as Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) grapples with the future of his career."

Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson, and Corbin Bernsen round out the rest of the cast, reprising their roles from the original series and follow-up films.

Check out the trailer below:

After unveiling the trailer and asking the cast some questions, cast member Jazmyn Simon (who plays Selene) brought forth a cake resembling a pineapple on her screen. Upon cutting a piece, she pulled out a written announcement. No, it wasn’t a gender reveal cake, but a “release reveal.” And the release? November 18, 2021. The crowd of ‘Psychos’ (as the show’s fans are affectionately known as) cheered.

During the Q&A with the cast and creators, creator and executive producer Steve Franks enthusiastically mentioned that he has “plans for six of these movies.”

Also on the panel, Bernsen, who plays Henry, said: “This feels like a grown-up Psych,” before adding: “But that doesn’t mean it’s not fun."

Later, Franks piggybacks off Bernsen’s observation that this is a more grown-up Psych.

“Everybody’s sort of reaching a crossroads in their life. ‘Now we’ve grown up, we’ve become what we are for adults.’ This movie is about: now what? What’s the thing after you become an adult that’s next? And each character goes through that,” Franks said, adding that they’ve “balanced that” with “the craziest thing we’ve ever done” in the last 20 minutes of the movie.”

Another moment that received enthusiastic applause from the room was when Omundson discussed returning to the role of Carlton Lassiter. After Omundson suffered a stroke in 2017, the writers of Psych 2: Lassie Come Home had his character hospitalized. But he’s now back for this entry in the story.

“His [Lassiter’s] recovery mirrors my actual recovery,” Omundson said. “Physically, he mirrors where I’m at.”

Added Omundson: “This group that’s on the screen right here has been my anchors through this whole recovery journey. This cast and crew and writers and producers have really just buoyed me and supported me universally. So, I knew when I got to the set ... had I fallen, they would have been right there to pick me up.”

Psych 3: This is Gus begins streaming on Peacock Nov. 18.

