Experience Battlestar Galactica and Xena marathons this April on SYFY!

Bring on the fandom! We invite you to hang in and geek out this month, with unlimited access to two of the best sci-fi shows in the galaxy: Battlestar Galactica and Xena: Warrior Princess. From on-air marathons hosted by stars Tricia Helfer and Lucy Lawless, to surprise guest appearances, custom content, binge-worthy catch-ups and more – we're going all out so fans can relive the greatest moments from these two beloved genre series.

Need more deets? Here you go!

XENA: WARRIOR PRINCESS

WATCH:

In our #ThrowbackThursday marathons, all 6 seasons (134 episodes for those you who are good at math!) will air on SYFY every Thursday morning and afternoon beginning Thursday, April 16

all 6 seasons (134 episodes) will air on SYFY morning and afternoon beginning Thursday, April 16. Star Lucy Lawless will host during the breaks, presented by SYFY WIRE.

BATTLESTAR GALACTICA

WATCH:

The award-winning SYFY drama will air in its entirety – including the 2-part miniseries, all 4 seasons of the SYFY series (76 episodes + the movie 'Razor'), and final movie The Plan – in a nonstop, 3-day marathon on SYFY beginning Monday, April 20 at 12AM ET until Thursday, April 23 at 9AM ET

Star Tricia Helfer (Caprica 6, guys!!) will host the entire marathon, which will be presented by SYFY WIRE with custom content and special surprise appearances throughout

LISTEN:

Dive deep into the show's themes and catch up with the cast and crew, by listening to SYFY WIRE's podcast Battlestar Galacticast via SYFY.com and major podcast platforms

via SYFY.com and major podcast platforms The acclaimed podcast is hosted by Helfer and writer/journalist Marc Bernardin

As a special treat for fans, the podcast is dropping a bonus episode on Monday, April 20 featuring a cast reunion (Edward James Olmos, James Callis, Jamie Bamber, Katee Sackhoff, Michael Trucco, Rekha Sharma and more) and live-reading of the pilot episode, "33".

Just because we're stuck at home, doesn't mean we stop being fans. In fact, now is the time more than ever to turn to the things that we love, to comfort us. So, let's hang in and geek out together!

