Hang In. Geek Out. And Download Exclusive SYFY Inspired Zoom Wallpapers

Carry the mystery, intrigue and adventures of SYFY wherever you go by downloading these exclusive Zoom wallpapers made in the image of your favorite shows!

How it works: Right click each image to download.



Tag us @syfy if you find yourself in the middle of Purgatory (Wynonna fans know what's up) during a meeting.

The Magicians

Right click to download

Calling all High Kings and Queens, with this wallpaper, you can have a throne to call your own!

Wynonna Earp

Right click to download

Ever wanted to take a trip to Purgatory? Here's a digital one-way ticket!



Vagrant Queen

Right click to download

Voyage to a galaxy, far, far…SUPER far away without leaving the comforts of your living room

Sharknado 4

Right click to download

What really is a wallpaper even if it doesn't feature sharks in the sky?

Sharknado 5

Right click to download

Because we're all about options, here's another Sharkando background to choose from. You're welcome.

Battlestar Galactica

Right click to download

So say we all! The wallpaper edition.

Xena

Right click to download

Warriors rejoice! Your Xena wallpaper has arrived.