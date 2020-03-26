Syfy Blog News

Hang In. Geek Out. And Download Exclusive SYFY Inspired Zoom Wallpapers

Thursday, March 26, 2020 - 12:19

Carry the mystery, intrigue and adventures of SYFY wherever you go by downloading these exclusive Zoom wallpapers made in the image of your favorite shows! 

How it works: Right click each image to download.

Tag us @syfy if you find yourself in the middle of Purgatory (Wynonna fans know what's up) during a meeting. 

The Magicians 

Zoom_wallpaper_TheMagicians_SYFY

Right click to download

Calling all High Kings and Queens, with this wallpaper, you can have a throne to call your own! 

Wynonna Earp 

Zoom_wallpaper_WynonnaEarp_SYFY

Right click to download

Ever wanted to take a trip to Purgatory? Here's a digital one-way ticket! 


Vagrant Queen 

Zoom_wallpaper_VagrantQueen_SYFY

Right click to download

Voyage to a galaxy, far, far…SUPER far away without leaving the comforts of your living room

Sharknado 4 

Zoom_wallpaper_Sharknado_Opt1_SYFY

Right click to download

What really is a wallpaper even if it doesn't feature sharks in the sky? 

Sharknado 5 

Zoom_wallpaper_Sharknado_Opt2_SYFY

Right click to download

Because we're all about options, here's another Sharkando background to choose from. You're welcome. 

Battlestar Galactica

Zoom_wallpaper_BSG_SYFY

Right click to download

So say we all! The wallpaper edition.

Xena

ZoomWallpaper_Xena_SYFY

Right click to download

Warriors rejoice! Your Xena wallpaper has arrived. 

