Will Arnett recently served as co-creator, co-writer, executive producer and star of his Netflix comedy series, Flaked, in which he plays Chip, a self-appointed 'guru' who falls for the object of his best friend's fascination. The series premiered in 2016 and was renewed for a second season. Will also currently voices the title role in the Netflix animated comedy BoJack Horseman, which commences with Season 3 on July 22.

No stranger to television, Will is perhaps best known for his work on the Emmy Award-winning Fox sitcom Arrested Development, where he portrayed Gob Bluth for three seasons and earned his first Emmy nomination. After seven years off the air, the show made its highly anticipated return with new episodes on Netflix in May 2013.

Previously, Will starred on CBS's hit comedy series The Millers and appeared opposite Christina Applegate and Maya Rudolph on NBC's Up All Night. He could also be seen on Fox's comedy series Running Wilde opposite Kerri Russell, which he starred in and wrote alongside writer/director Mitch Hurwitz. Will also frequently guest-starred on NBC's 30 Rock, for which he received four Emmy nominations for his portrayal of Devon Banks. He also lent his voice to Fox's animated sitcom Sit Down, Shut Up and was a regular on the NBC comedy series The Mike O’Malley Show.

Will's additional television credits include guest-starring roles on Parks and Recreation, Sex and the City, The Sopranos, Boston Public, Third Watch, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Will & Grace.

In the film world, Will was recently seen as Vernon Fenwick in producer Michael Bay's summer smash Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and its sequel, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, and was heard as the voice of Batman in the box office hit The Lego Movie. He will reprise the role of Batman in The Lego Batman Movie. Previously, Will lent his voice as Surly in the animated comedy The Nut Job.

Will's additional feature credits include Jonah Hex, When in Rome, G-Force, Semi Pro, Blades of Glory, The Brothers Solomon, R.V., Monster-In-Law, The Broken Giant, Southie and Ed’s Next Move. His voice has also been heard in Monsters vs. Aliens, Horton Hears a Who, and Ice Age 2: The Meltdown.

Off screen, Will can be heard in a variety of commercials, most notably as the voice of GMC Trucks. In August 2014, he launched Electric Avenue, a production company which will develop and produce content across all platforms. Electric Avenue has inked a first-look deal at CBS TV Studios.