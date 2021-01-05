WIRE Buzz: Cobra Kai Season 4 production update; Netflix powers up 'Kid Cosmic'; Crypt TV's 'MIRA MIRA'

Over the summer, Netflix ordered a fourth season of Cobra Kai after purchasing the Karate Kid sequel series from YouTube Premium. With the COVID-19 pandemic still causing major stops and starts with live-action shoots, it's unclear when production on Season 4 will begin, but the showrunners do hope to get the cameras rolling sometime this year.

"We are looking to make Season 4 in 2021," co-creator/executive producer/co-showrunner Josh Heald recently told PopCulture.com. "COVID has thrown a wrench into everyone's plans for exactly when production begins. But our expectation is in early 2021, we will be in production. We are just keeping our heads down and making sure that the story makes sense and the scripts are solid and getting our ducks in a row so the moment that everything looks good, we can begin ... Things that used to be locations, we've built onstage."

The first three seasons are currently available to stream on Netflix. Season 3, which premiered on New Year's Day, features the return of a classic Karate Kid character. During the PopCulture interview, co-creator/executive producer/co-showrunner Jon Hurwitz noted that the current show could readily spawn spinoff stories (à la Breaking Bad spawning Better Call Saul and El Camino).

"The hope is that these characters are in a place that could lead to more stories down the road," he said. "We love the show Breaking Bad, for example. We love how that story concluded, but you're still living in that Breaking Bad universe. The same can be said for Cobra Kai down the road."

Craig McCracken, creator of The Powerpuff Girls and Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends, is back with a brand-new animated series: Kid Cosmic. Premiering on Netflix early next month, the show follows a young boy (voiced by Jack Fisher) living in a sparsely populated desert town who stumbles upon five powerful stones from outer space.

The Infinity Stone-esque gems grant such abilities as flight, teleportation, precognition, replication, and massive body growth. Forming a team of local heroes (which includes his grandpa, voiced by Keith Ferguson), the Kid tries to protect the Earth from aliens that want the stones for evil purposes, but "learns that his fantasy of being a hero is very different from the reality of what it actually means to become one," reads the official synopsis.

Based on the trailer, the project looks to be a stylistic departure from McCracken's previous works. That said, the creator/showrunner is still sticking to his roots with an obvious homage to retro bits of pop culture like the alleged UFO crash in Roswell, New Mexico and '50s-era B-movies. According to a press release, McCracken first developed the idea in 2009, intending to turn it into a comic strip. He was inspired by his own childhood experiences and several characters are based on people in his life, such as his daughter and older sister.

Here's the official key art:

The first 10 episodes of Kid Cosmic arrive on Netflix on Feb. 2.

Crypt TV is starting 2021 off right with the announcement of MIRA MIRA, another scripted horror series being released under its overall deal with Facebook Watch.

Based on a 2018 short film of the same name, the upcoming series centers on two estranged teenage sisters, Lizzie (Lucifer's Madeleine Coghlan) and Jo (Trauma Center's Catherine Davis), who are reunited under the same roof as their eccentric mother (Star Trek: Voyager's Christinna Chauncey). In particular, Lizzie is haunted by the recent suicide of her father and becomes obsessed with a haunted mirror that threatens to tear the family apart. Each episode runs about 10 minutes long.

Credit: Crypt TV/Facebook Watch

“Crypt is so proud of MIRA MIRA, a story that uses genre to tell an emotionally anchored scary story about family bonds that won't be broken," Johnson said in a statement. "We are grateful to have our show shaped by so many talented, female, genre voices, led by our director, Roxy Shih, and writer, Danielle McKechnie, with awesome performances from our leading trio, Madeleine, Catherine and Christinna."

MIRA MIRA premieres on Facebook Watch on Jan. 15, an eventful day for streaming television. WandaVision (Disney+), Servant Season 2 (Apple TV+), and Disenchantment Season 3 (Netflix) are also rolling out on that date. New episodes of MIRA MIRA will be released every Friday.