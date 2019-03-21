Is Taika Waititi voicing this classic Star Wars character on The Mandalorian?

Latest Stories

Contributed by
Cuneform
Christian Long
Mar 21, 2019

Since it was announced that Iron Man director Jon Favreau would be helming the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, he's used his Instagram account to tease images from the production. As a result, they always seem to spawn countless educated guesses as to what the often cryptic images mean, and how they could play into the upcoming Star Wars series. 

Earlier tonight, Favreau did it again, this time posting an image of Taika Waititi, one of the directors on The Mandalorian, apparently doing some voice work while staring at the notorious droid bounty hunter IG-88. Could it mean what so many people are assuming? 

Favreau first teased IG-88's appearance on The Mandalorian last Christmas Day, and we knew that Waititi's been involved with the series as a director since back in October. So, could this mean that Waititi is providing the droid with its voice? 

Possibly. The bounty hunter was first introduced (briefly) in The Empire Strikes Back., and while Boba Fett was the one who rose to fan-favorite status, IG-88 became a prominent figure in the now-retconned Expanded Universe. While he's more recently appeared in the Kieron Gillan's Darth Vader comic series, he's got a mostly clean slate for Favreau and company to work with. 

Waititi, of course, is known for scene-stealing voicework, most notably as the Kronen warrior Korg from his MCU directorial entry Thor: Ragnarok. He's also got that distinctly dry sense of humor, which seems to carry over to everything he appears in, so it'll be interesting to see which character (if any) Waititi will be voicing.

For the record, our money's on R5-D4, who we also know will be appearing — again, thanks to Favreau's Instagram. 

The Mandalorian is expected to launch later this year on Disney+. The series will star Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, Emily Swallow, Omid Abtahi, and Werner Herzog.

