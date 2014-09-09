10 actresses who could don the cape in the new Supergirl series

Rumor around the industry these days is that Greg Berlanti and Ali Adler are developing a live-action television show based on the DC Comics character Supergirl. Berlanti is no stranger to the superhero genre -- his resume includes The CW's Arrow and its spinoff The Flash. He also produced, alongside Adler, the short-lived ABC drama No Ordinary Family.

Supergirl is in the early stages of development, but it's looking to capitalize on the success of its peers. Of course, a big part of that would ride on who they got to play the title role, so while Berlanti and Adler are busy working on a script, we thought it would be fun to focus on casting. There are plenty of young actresses who could bring Kara Zor-El to life.

Below, we've chosen 10 talented women worthy of the role. Before you ask, no, they're not all blonde-haired with blue eyes. That's what contacts and hair dye are for. Just keep an open mind and embrace the possibilities.

