10 actresses who could don the cape in the new Supergirl series

Contributed by
lana.jpg
Krystal Clark
Sep 9, 2014

Rumor around the industry these days is that Greg Berlanti and Ali Adler are developing a live-action television show based on the DC Comics character Supergirl. Berlanti is no stranger to the superhero genre -- his resume includes The CW's Arrow and its spinoff The Flash. He also produced, alongside Adler, the short-lived ABC drama No Ordinary Family

Supergirl is in the early stages of development, but it's looking to capitalize on the success of its peers. Of course, a big part of that would ride on who they got to play the title role, so while Berlanti and Adler are busy working on a script, we thought it would be fun to focus on casting. There are plenty of young actresses who could bring Kara Zor-El to life. 

Below, we've chosen 10 talented women worthy of the role. Before you ask, no, they're not all blonde-haired with blue eyes. That's what contacts and hair dye are for. Just keep an open mind and embrace the possibilities. 

Who's on your short list for Supergirl? Let us know in the comments, or tweet it at us at @syfywire!

supergirl-Brittany-Snow.jpg
Brittany Snow Snow's done her fair share of TV and movies, covering everything from horror to ...
supergirl-Lyndsy-Fonseca.jpg
Lyndsy FonsecaIf you watched The CW's Nikita, you've already seen Fonseca in action. For four ...
supergirl-Aly-Michalka.jpg
Aly MichalkaMichalka's currently cast in The CW's upcoming iZombie, but if that doesn't work out,...
supergirl-natalie-hall.jpg
Natalie HallHall recently starred in The CW's shortlived Star-Crossed, and had a recurring role as...
supergirl-peyton-list.jpg
Peyton List The last time we saw Peyton List, she was reading minds as Cara Coburn on The Tomorrow...
supergirl-Sara-Paxton.jpg
Sara PaxtonThe closest we've come to seeing Paxton in anything resembling a comic book property is...
supergirl-helena-mattsson.jpg
Helena Mattsson  Mattsson has been on our radar for a while. Like Lyndsy Fonseca, she also appeared...
supergirl-alexandra-daddario.jpg
Alexandra Daddario Daddario's already played a demigod in Percy Jackson and The Olympians. Plus, ...
supergirl-Leven_rambin.jpg
Leven Rambin Rambin is known for her supporting roles in Percy Jackson and the Olympians, The ...
supergirl-annasophia-robb.jpg
AnnaSophia RobbBright-eyed AnnaSophia Robb has a look that's straight out of a comic book....
