10 amazing #Creators4Comics auctions for FANGRRLS

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit most industries pretty hard, and comics are no different. Comic shops around the country have shuttered. Distribution has halted, and so has the production of many books. Where the industry is going to go from here, it’s hard to say, but comics have been through some pretty hard times and made it through. No matter how rough things get, there are always people working behind the scenes to make for a better future.

Case in point, the Twitter auction #Creators4Comics. Gwenda Bond, Kami Garcia, Brian Michael Bendis, Sam Humphries, and Phil Jimenez teamed up to create this online charity event, the proceeds of which will go to comic book stores that have been forced to close during the pandemic. FANGRRLS faves like Gail Simone, Kelly Sue DeConnick, and Danny Lore are teaming up to offer many unique items.

We created a go-to guide of some of the auctions currently available for FANGRRLS looking to join the fun for a good cause. This is nowhere near the end of the amazing auctions at all price tiers, so if you want to find more, follow the hashtag #Creators4Comics! All auctions end on April 20, so get your bids in now!