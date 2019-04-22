10 Avengers: Endgame fan theories that are actually worth your time

This is the biggest one. And, technically, we’re cheating here because there are several time travel theories for Endgame. Some are better than others, but ever since set photos leaked showing the Endgame actors in their The Avengers-era getups (with Ant-Man in tow), it’s been presumed time travel would be heavily involved. No matter the means, though, the idea is the same: Go back in time to stop Thanos from ever getting the Stones in the first place and stopping the Snap before it happens.

The most obvious answer as to how they manage this is the Time Stone, originally in Doctor Strange’s possession and now held by Thanos. If the Avengers can manage to wrest it from his Gauntlet-clad grasp, then they might be able to undo everything, rendering the snap moot.

Other fans assume that Ant-Man’s involvement and reappearance mean the Quantum Realm, with its enormous, unexplainable power, will be used to travel back in time. Both time and space are irrelevant there, and Ant-Man and the Wasp introduced the idea that the MCU has only begun to scratch the Quantum Realm’s surface.

Another theory is that the gang won’t so much travel back in time as they will use Tony’s B.A.R.F. technology first introduced in Captain America: Civil War to simulate traveling back in time and see where, exactly, they screwed up.

No matter what, time travel will be involved. We just have to see how.