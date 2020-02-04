10 Black comic book characters coming to a screen near you

It's hard to believe that almost four years ago, Marvel's Luke Cage "broke" Netflix. Then, two years later, in January 2018, Black Lightning debuted on The CW, not only giving us our first Black superhero family, but also the first live-action Black lesbian superhero, a character named Thunder.

A few weeks later, the unprecedented cultural impact of Marvel's Black Panther made history. The blockbuster hit would make over $1.3 billion in worldwide box office sales that year. Those staggering numbers were proof that big-budget projects featuring Black comic book characters comprised of a predominantly Black cast (and crew) are more than profitable.

Then in March of that same year, Iris West somehow accessed the Speed Force on The CW's The Flash and became a speedster for an episode or two. In October, Titans, a live-action adaptation of the Teen Titans animated and comic book series, debuted on the new DC Universe and blessed us with Anna Diop as the gorgeous and powerful alien princess Starfire. And of course, we can’t forget the end of 2018 bringing us Miles Morales' big-screen debut in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Seeing how profitable black characters are, producers, writers, directors, and even actors are optioning comic books and adapting them for the big and small screens. In addition, Hollywood has been slowly increasing the diversity in casting genre films, so over the next few years, we will hopefully see even more Black superheroes hit the big screen.

SYFY WIRE has combed through the current slate of comic book movies hitting theaters and streaming services and come up with this list of 10 upcoming comic book characters whose origins or on-screen actors are rooted in the diaspora. Definitely keep these on your radar in the coming months.