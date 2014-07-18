Latest Stories

The Flash Gone Rogue
Tag: TV
Nora joins the Young Rogues, but for a good cause, in the latest Flash
Star Trek ToS
Tag: Movies
Quentin Tarantino says his Star Trek film remains a 'possibility'
Clarice von Houten as Melissandre in Game of Thrones
Tag: TV
Melissandre actor explains Arya connection and 'goosebumps'-giving Game of Thrones scene
Man playing video game at 1980s arcade
Tag: Games
Super-rare, never-released '80s Atari arcade game mysteriously leaked online
Blade Runner_0.jpg

10 box office bombs that went on to become beloved sci-fi classics

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Evan Hoovler
Jul 18, 2014

Revenue almost always determines how long a film stays in theaters, but it doesn't dictate what is good. Anyone who has seen a recent Transformers movie can tell you that.

With this in mind, we present 10 films that weren't successful during their first appearances on the big screen but went on to become sci-fi legends in their own rights.

Check out our list below, and let us know a few of your favorite late-blooming classics in the comments below!

Blade Runner.jpg
Blade RunnerThis Philip K. Dick adaptation is now regarded as a sci-fi masterpiece. It was released...
Donnie Darko.jpg
Donnie DarkoDonnie Darko features a plane crashing into a teen's bedroom, which ultimately...
Freaks.jpg
FreaksIt's hard to believe this 1932 masterpiece of horror failed, despite not having any major...
Idiocracy.jpg
IdiocracyThis futuristic Mike Judge film only cost a few million to make, but its box office...
Iron Giant.jpg
The Iron GiantWarner's previous animated feature, Quest for Camelot, failed badly. Rather than...
Rock Horror.jpg
Rocky Horror Picture ShowThis 1975 musical comedy horror film with a huge cult following started...
Scott Pilgrim.jpg
Scott Pilgrim vs. the WorldWhile Scott Pilgrim was fighting his love's exes, theater-goers were...
Tron.jpg
TronTron stands in history as the only film with an initial release that made less money than the...
Willy Wonka.jpg
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory This now-classic tale debuted to great reviews, but empty...
Wizard of Oz.jpg
The Wizard of OzThe Wizard may have been able to make the Tin Man a heart, but he couldn't make a...
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Tron
Tag: Blade Runner
Tag: Donnie Darko

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: