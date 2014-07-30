10 comics to read before watching Guardians of the Galaxy this weekend

It’s been a long wait, but Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy finally opens wide this weekend. But what comics should you read as a quick primer before hitting the theater?

James Gunn’s film, which is getting rave reviews, we might add, is largely based on Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning’s seminal 2008 Guardians run. Honestly, we’d just recommend you read that entire run (it's just 25 issues), regardless of whether you plan on even seeing the movie. It’s just plain awesome and is a layered, deep dive into the screwed-up heroes who make up Star-Lord’s gang.

But not everyone has time for that — especially since the clock is ticking down to opening day. So we’ve pulled together a 10-issue breakdown of a few must-read issues to get a quick primer, spanning Abnett and Lanning’s run all the way to Brian Michael Bendis’ current take on the team as part of Marvel NOW! (featuring Iron Man, by the way). There are also a few miniseries installments and spinoffs thrown in for good measure.

The Guardians are a motley crew of heroes, living in a positively insane corner of Marvel’s galactic world, so here are a few tales to get you better acquainted. Enjoy ... and seriously, you should totally read that 2008 run. You won’t regret it.





