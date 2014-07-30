Latest Stories

picguard.jpg

10 comics to read before watching Guardians of the Galaxy this weekend

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Jul 30, 2014

It’s been a long wait, but Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy finally opens wide this weekend. But what comics should you read as a quick primer before hitting the theater?

James Gunn’s film, which is getting rave reviews, we might add, is largely based on Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning’s seminal 2008 Guardians run. Honestly, we’d just recommend you read that entire run (it's just 25 issues), regardless of whether you plan on even seeing the movie. It’s just plain awesome and is a layered, deep dive into the screwed-up heroes who make up Star-Lord’s gang.

But not everyone has time for that — especially since the clock is ticking down to opening day. So we’ve pulled together a 10-issue breakdown of a few must-read issues to get a quick primer, spanning Abnett and Lanning’s run all the way to Brian Michael Bendis’ current take on the team as part of Marvel NOW! (featuring Iron Man, by the way). There are also a few miniseries installments and spinoffs thrown in for good measure.

The Guardians are a motley crew of heroes, living in a positively insane corner of Marvel’s galactic world, so here are a few tales to get you better acquainted. Enjoy ... and seriously, you should totally read that 2008 run. You won’t regret it.


What's your favorite Guardians story? Let us know in the comments, or on Twitter at @syfywire!

Annihilation-Conquest--Star-Lord-2007-1-4.jpg
Annihilation: Conquest Issue 4 - Star-LordThis big ol’ event series was the lead-in to the...
Guardians1_0.jpg
Guardians of the Galaxy (2008) Issue 1Well, duh. This is a pretty obvious entry point to join the...
guardians7.jpg
Guardians of the Galaxy (2008) Issue 7This issue picks up in the wake of the “Secret Invasion” tie-...
GuardiansofGalaxy15.jpg
Guardians of the Galaxy (2008) Issue 15This issue isn’t one of the greatest in this run, but it...
guardians18.jpg
Guardians of the Galaxy (2008) Issue 18It doesn’t seem like the Guardians film will delve too...
Guardians_of_the_Galaxy25.jpg
Guardians of the Galaxy (2008) Issue 25An excellent finale, especially considering it was the...
1503818-thanos_imperative_6.jpg
The Thanos Imperative Issue 6This crossover event marked the final proper adventure of Abnett and...
Guardians-of-the-Galaxy_12013.jpg
Guardians of the Galaxy (2013) Issue 1This issue kicks off Marvel’s current, ongoing Guardians run...
guardiansnew14.jpg
Guardians of the Galaxy (2013) Issue 14This fairly recent installment stands out because it's the...
Rocket_Raccoon_1_Cover_0.jpg
Rocket Raccoon Issue 1If you haven’t already picked it up from the trailers, the mangled little...
