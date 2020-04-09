Need to work your brain? Here are 10 high-concept sci-fi shows to binge during lockdown

With most states encouraging residents to stay home and continue social distancing until at least the end of April, it’s tempting to fall into comfort-food TV and just binge out on brain candy. But why not use that time to keep your brain sharp and dig into some super-smart sci-fi — the kind you never had the chance or the time to do so before — so you’ll come out of this lockdown savvier than ever?

If you’re looking to challenge your mind during this period of self-isolation, we’ve put together a list of some of the smartest high-concept sci-fi shows you can binge out on to stay frosty with wild twists, clever plotting, and generally Big Ideas. Of course, this is in no way a comprehensive list, and there are plenty of smart genre shows we didn’t touch on, from hits like Lost to high-concept flops like FlashForward and The Event (may they rest in peace).

We tried to drill into shows that were, you know, generally good to start with — then move into shows that had really smart execution, ambitious ideas, and little details you really have to dig into to make sure you stay ahead of the curve.

From robots to alt-realities and clones to anthologies, here’s what we’d recommend to make sure you come out of this pandemic a bit smarter and looking for the real story underneath all your favorite TV shows.