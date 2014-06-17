Latest Stories

XMen-LastStand.jpg

10 movie X-Men who deserve to be 'fixed' after Days of Future Past

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Jun 17, 2014

Days of Future Past has created a world of new possibilities for the big-screen X-Men, and we think that calls for some second chances.

Over the course of the five (if you count the Wolverine spinoffs) movies that preceded Days of Future Past, a lot of mutants were introduced to X-Men movie continuity, some with very major roles to play and some who simply popped up for a single scene. The comic-book versions of pretty much all of these characters have been around for years, building rich personalities and backstories, and given the complexity of X-Men comics at any given time, it's not hard to believe that some of these characters didn't really survive the adaptation leap unscathed.

If you're a longtime X-Men reader, you've probably got at least one nitpick about every single movie character, but we're talking about the ones who really lost out, the ones who are missing something fundamental about their characters and whose big-screen portrayals truly suffered as a result, often to the point that their big-screen versions couldn't prove entertaining or relevant even if you ignored their comic-book histories.

For those characters, the new Days of Future Past timeline -- about which we know almost nothing post-1973 ... yet -- provides a new opportunity for growth, particularly if future films like Apocalypse are set in eras like the 1980s. So we did a little wishful thinking and came up with 10 mutants from various X-Men films who deserve to be repaired or rethought in the film continuity going forward, from major players to cameo-only blips. Check out our choices in the gallery below, then let us know which movie mutant you'd like to see given a second look.

6-13XMen1.jpg
Nightcrawler: I actually enjoyed Alan Cumming's performance as Kurt Wagner in X2, and in certain...
6-13XMen2.jpg
Jean Grey: I'm pretty satisified with the way Jean is portrayed in the first two X-films, but then...
6-13XMen3.jpg
Angel: One of the original five X-Men in the comics, Warren Worthington III's story in X-Men: The...
6-13XMen4.jpg
Emma Frost: Frost is revealed to have been killed for research purposes sometime between First...
6-13XMen5.jpeg
Havok: Havok popped up briefly in Days of Future Past, but his eventual fate isn't really known. I...
6-13XMen6.jpg
Psylocke: When Psylocke appeared in X-Men: The Last Stand, she was given a different power set and...
6-13XMen7.jpeg
Jubilee: Despite being a key part of the X-Men team many of us grew up watching on television,...
6-13XMen8.jpg
Juggernaut: He's one of the most iconic X-Men villains, and his familial connection to Charles...
6-13XMen9.jpg
Storm: Though I will admit to being less upset about Halle Berry's Storm than a lot of fans are, I...
6-13XMen10.jpg
Multiple Man: In X-Men: The Last Stand, Jamie Madrox takes his cues from the Ultimate Marvel...
