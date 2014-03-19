Latest Stories

The Flash Gone Rogue
Tag: TV
Nora joins the Young Rogues, but for a good cause, in the latest Flash
Star Trek ToS
Tag: Movies
Quentin Tarantino says his Star Trek film remains a 'possibility'
Clarice von Houten as Melissandre in Game of Thrones
Tag: TV
Melissandre actor explains Arya connection and 'goosebumps'-giving Game of Thrones scene
Man playing video game at 1980s arcade
Tag: Games
Super-rare, never-released '80s Atari arcade game mysteriously leaked online
farscapemain.jpg

10 must-watch Farscape episodes

Contributed by
LisaGranshaw.jpg
Lisa Granshaw
Mar 19, 2014

All day on March 19, we're celebrating the 15th anniversary of Farscape's premiere on the Sci-Fi Channel with some of the talented people who brought this influential space opera to life.

In honor of the Farscape anniversary, it seemed fitting to look back at the series and some of our favorite episodes. Though it’s hard to choose from the show’s four amazing seasons, there are a few episodes that definitely stand out as classics from the rest. Here are 10 episodes in particular that we feel top that list and deserve to be rewatched on this 15th anniversary, along with some memories from the Gigig Edgley (Chiana) and Paul Goddard (Stark)!

Join the celebration and share your favorite episodes in the comments!

nervehidden.jpg
Nerve/The Hidden Memory (season 1)This first two-parter was where Farscape really showed what it...
thewaywewerent.png
The Way We Weren’t (season 2)This episode could arguably be called the best Farscape episode of...
crackersdontmatter.png
Crackers Don't Matter (season 2)One of the funniest episodes of Farscape, "Crackers Don't Matter"...
outoftheirminds.png
Out of Their Minds (season 2)Based on a classic science fiction concept we've seen before, this...
liarsgunsmoney.jpg
Liars, Guns, and Money (season 2)This is an epic three parter at the end of the season that brings...
diemedichotomy.jpg
Die Me, Dichotomy (season 2)Things may be looking up for Moya's crew at the beginning of this...
revengingangel.png
Revenging Angel (season 3)An episode that focuses on D'Argo, Crichton, and Harvey in a Looney Tunes...
intothelionsden.png
Into The Lion's Den (season 3)This two-part episode puts our heroes face to face with Scorpius in...
prayer.jpg
Prayer (season 4)Claudia Black owns this episode with her amazing performance as a pregnant Aeryn,...
badtiming.png
Bad Timing (season 4)This final episode of the series deserves to be on every Farscape top episode...
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Farscape

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: