10 must-watch Farscape episodes

All day on March 19, we're celebrating the 15th anniversary of Farscape's premiere on the Sci-Fi Channel with some of the talented people who brought this influential space opera to life.

In honor of the Farscape anniversary, it seemed fitting to look back at the series and some of our favorite episodes. Though it’s hard to choose from the show’s four amazing seasons, there are a few episodes that definitely stand out as classics from the rest. Here are 10 episodes in particular that we feel top that list and deserve to be rewatched on this 15th anniversary, along with some memories from the Gigig Edgley (Chiana) and Paul Goddard (Stark)!

Join the celebration and share your favorite episodes in the comments!