Game of Thrones The Bells Season 8
Game of Thrones fans react to tonight's jaw-dropping episode
Game of Thrones Cersei Lannister
Game of Thrones' penultimate episode was pure fiery mayhem and death
ReadThisFanfiction051219
These Pokémon stories will quench your post-Detective Pikachu Pokéthirst
Sean Bean in Game of Thrones
The shock death of Ned Stark is still one of Game of Thrones' biggest moments
10 pics of abandoned video stores haunted by the ghosts of movies past

Contributed by
Krystal Clark
Feb 13, 2014

It's no secret the Internet and streaming services like Netflix have made video stores obsolete. Years ago, Blockbuster put mom and pop shops out of business, and now karma has returned the favor. If you grew up in the '80s or '90s, you were part of a special time. It was an era when renting or buying a physical copy of a film would be the highlight of your week.

Those days are long gone, but it doesn't mean we can't reminisce. Remember going to your local store on Friday night hoping a movie wasn't sold out? Or perusing the aisles for obscure titles you never saw in theaters (usually from the horror genre), wondering at the elaborate box art? There were also overpriced candy and memorabilia that cried out to you while standing in line for the register.

There's a whole generation that will never know the joy and community of video stores. To add insult to injury, the closures have left thousands of abandoned buildings around the country. What once was a hub for cinephiles is now a relic of the past.

What are some of your favorite video store memories?

(via The Daily Mail and Cultural Weekly)

