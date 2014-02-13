10 pics of abandoned video stores haunted by the ghosts of movies past

It's no secret the Internet and streaming services like Netflix have made video stores obsolete. Years ago, Blockbuster put mom and pop shops out of business, and now karma has returned the favor. If you grew up in the '80s or '90s, you were part of a special time. It was an era when renting or buying a physical copy of a film would be the highlight of your week.



Those days are long gone, but it doesn't mean we can't reminisce. Remember going to your local store on Friday night hoping a movie wasn't sold out? Or perusing the aisles for obscure titles you never saw in theaters (usually from the horror genre), wondering at the elaborate box art? There were also overpriced candy and memorabilia that cried out to you while standing in line for the register.



There's a whole generation that will never know the joy and community of video stores. To add insult to injury, the closures have left thousands of abandoned buildings around the country. What once was a hub for cinephiles is now a relic of the past.

What are some of your favorite video store memories?

