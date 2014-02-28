Latest Stories

Hilary Swank
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Hilary Swank going Away for Netflix; Chris Evans' Infinite sets finite date; more
Kevin Smith Behind the Panel Daredevil
Tag: Videos
Behind the Panel: Kevin Smith and Jimmy Palmiotti on Marvel Knights: Daredevil
Thanos Avengers: Endgame
Tag: Movies
Joe Russo's first openly gay character in the MCU won't be the last
Agents of SHIELD Season 6
Tag: TV
The hunt for Fitz takes a deep-space twist in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. extended preview
clone-wars1_1.jpg

10 sci-fi movies and shows coming to Netflix for your March binge

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Feb 28, 2014

A new month is upon is, and that means plenty of new streaming titles to dig into on Netflix.

March brings with it an interesting new crop of sci-fi, fantasy and horror films and TV series available for your streaming pleasure, ranging from '80s horror to beloved all-ages anime to the much-anticipated final episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Sure, spring is almost upon us, but why risk sunburn and pollen-induced sneezes when you can stay inside and watch Ash and Pikachu conquer gym master after gym master?

Check out 10 of the most promising new genre titles heading to Netflix Watch Instantly, beginning tomorrow, in the gallery below.

What are you adding to your queue?

(Via ScreenCrush and GameSpot)

2-28 Netflix 1.jpg
Arthur and the Invisibles (2006): If you're looking for some family fantasy fare, try this...
2-28 Netflix 2.png
Below (2002): If you're looking something with historical flare, check out this horror story that...
2-28 Netflix 3.png
The Blair Witch Project (1999): If you're still not sick of found footage horror films, or you just...
2-28 Netflix 4.png
Night of the Comet (1984): If you want to revisit some '80s horror, try out this apocalyptic story...
2-28 Netflix 5.jpg
Night of the Living Dead (1968): If you still haven't seen the original zombie classic, or if you'...
2-28 Netflix 6.jpg
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge (1985): It might not live up to its predecessor, but...
2-28 Netflix 7.png
The Silence of the Lambs (1991): There's a reason this adaptation of Thomas Harris' terrifying...
2-28 Netflix 8.jpg
Vanilla Sky (2001): Cameron Crowe's sci-fi tinged drama divided critics when it was released, but...
2-28 Netflix 9.jpg
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Arrives March 7): The final episodes of the beloved Star Wars animated...
2-28 Netflix 10.jpg
Pokemon: We won't get every episode of this long-running and often nostalgia-inducing anime in...
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Tag: Night of the Living Dead
Tag: Pokemon
Tag: netflix
Tag: the blair witch project

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: