10 sci-fi movies and shows coming to Netflix for your March binge

A new month is upon is, and that means plenty of new streaming titles to dig into on Netflix.

March brings with it an interesting new crop of sci-fi, fantasy and horror films and TV series available for your streaming pleasure, ranging from '80s horror to beloved all-ages anime to the much-anticipated final episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Sure, spring is almost upon us, but why risk sunburn and pollen-induced sneezes when you can stay inside and watch Ash and Pikachu conquer gym master after gym master?

Check out 10 of the most promising new genre titles heading to Netflix Watch Instantly, beginning tomorrow, in the gallery below.

What are you adding to your queue?

(Via ScreenCrush and GameSpot)