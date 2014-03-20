Latest Stories

Albert Hoffman_0.jpg

10 scientists who partied like rock stars

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Evan Hoovler
Mar 20, 2014

This was the scene when renowned physicist Andrei Linde was told that the theory of inflation, which he had first postulated 30 years ago, got news that the idea that made up his life's work had been proven correct through a series of recent experiments with resounding results:

A heartwarming moment, seeing someone's joy at being vindicated that way...but if that had been us, and we had just found out that this crazy notion we had about the very birth of the universe was proven correct, we'd be popping wheelies from here to interstellar space, making devil horns with our hands and blasting "The Final Countdown" at top volume. 

To each their own, but not every scientist has Professor Linde's dignity and restraint. Some, in fact, were downright eXtreme (yes, with an upper-case X, and everything), putting rock stars to shame with their embrace of excess. Join us in taking a look at some famous people of science who kept one leg in the lab and the other leg slumped under a table.

Albert Hoffman.jpg
Albert HoffmanAlbert Hoffman first synthesized LSD in 1938. He then tested it on himself by taking...
Benjamin Franklin.jpg
Benjamin FranklinWhether or not the anecdote is true, it takes a special state of drunkeness to...
Buzz Aldrin.jpg
Buzz AldrinIt may have been one giant step for mankind, but it was more like 12 steps for...
Francis Crick.jpg
Francis CrickFrancis Crick reportedly discovered the double-helix model for DNA while high on LSD....
Kary Mullis.jpg
Kary MullisKary Mullis is a biochemist who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1993. According to...
Michael Gazzinaga.jpg
Michael GazzanigaIf you want to discover more about what it's like to have your brain severered,...
Neils Bohr.jpg
Neils BohrWinning the Nobel Prize is an achievement in and of itself, which some might say needs no...
Paul Erdos.JPG
Paul ErdosInterestingly, Erdos didn't get into amphetamines until 1971, when he was 58 years old....
Sigmund Freud.jpg
Sigmund FreudWhile Franklin and Bohr may have preferred beer to lubricate their brains, Sigmund...
Yoshihiko Takano.jpg
Yoshihiko TakanoIn Takano's own words, he "likes alcohol very much." The Japanese superconductor...
