10 ways Digimon and Pokémon are actually different, thank you very much

If you were a kid in the '90s, chances are you were a fan of either Pokémon or Digimon, and got mad at your parents when they mixed one with the other. To be fair, it isn’t that hard to see why they'd make such a mistake. They had similar names, were born as video games, expanded out into trading cards and successful and long-running TV shows, and feature stories about kids and strange creatures going on adventures and fighting other creatures.

Whereas Pokémon now has over 1,050 episodes in the anime series, 21 movies, and over 30 video games, Digimon was far less prolific. There are fewer than half the number of Digimon anime episodes as there are episodes of the animated Pokémon series, and its theatrically-released feature films haven’t had nearly the same impact at the box office as the first two Pokémon movies — those Pika-features are still the highest-grossing anime movies ever released in the U.S. It only got more uneven this year, when Pokémon made the leap to live-action with a hit movie starring Ryan Reynolds, which only added to the coffers of the highest-grossing media franchise ever.

In case you're still confused, we at SYFY WIRE are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Digimon anime and finally setting the record straight once and for all with 10 ways in which it and Pokémon are completely different.