10 years later: What the cast and crew of Lost have to say about that controversial finale

It’s hard to believe, but it's been a full 10 years this week since ABC’s genre-busting hit Lost debuted and blew our collective minds. So what do the cast and crew think about that controversial ending now, after some time to decompress?

IGN managed to catch up with several cast and crew members — including everyone from Damon Lindelof to Henry Ian Cusick and Jorge Garcia — to talk about what the series meant to them and where they stand on the character-focused finale that left more than a few mythology-related questions unanswered.

As the man who helped concoct those final scenes in the church, producer Damon Lindelof had a lot to say about the decision to end the series as they did. The crux of his argument: They focused on the characters instead of the mythology, and he understands how some fans might (still) be upset by that:

“I just feel like I was inviting a certain level of criticism by saying ‘I know some people don’t like the ending.’ When you say that’s its kind of the equivalent of walking out on a stage and saying ‘I know everyone has tomatoes,’ then being upset when you get smacked with tomatoes. I do want to live more in the space of it was the ending we wanted to do.”

Co-star Ian Somerhalder, who played Boone, argued it was all so “subjective” that it’s hard to argue, especially when he feels they served the story best, as opposed to what the audience claimed they wanted to see. Jorge Garcia, aka Hurley, didn’t have too many complaints, either. Why? “I personally loved the ending. Hurley got the island. What’s to complain about?” Fair enough.

Check out the full video below and let us know what you think of the Lost ending after all these years:

(Via IGN)