11 alluring & alarming concept images from deluxe new Alien: Isolation art book

The Art of Alien: Isolation is a galaxy-glossed coffee-table book published by Titan Books, fortified with more than 300 concept images, illustrations and sketches designed for the new SEGA videogame being released Oct. 7, 2014, the same launch date for this amazing art book. Isolation takes place in the year 2137, 15 years after the horrific events of Ridley Scott's original Alien encounter aboard the ill-fated Nostromo, injecting survival horror gamers into a wrecked space station as Amanda Ripley, the intrepid astronaut and resourceful daughter of Warrant Officer Ellen Ripley.

This 176-page premium edition depicts the wondrous work of dozens of immensely talented artists, painters and illustrators and is a prime companion to the upcoming game's global invasion. Click here for the recent Alien: Isolation trailer and 6 minutes of nerve-jangling gameplay footage here, then dive helmet-first into the gallery of gorgeous artwork assembled below.

(Via Shock Til You Drop)