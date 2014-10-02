Latest Stories

The Flash Gone Rogue
Tag: TV
Nora joins the Young Rogues, but for a good cause, in the latest Flash
Star Trek ToS
Tag: Movies
Quentin Tarantino says his Star Trek film remains a 'possibility'
Clarice von Houten as Melissandre in Game of Thrones
Tag: TV
Melissandre actor explains Arya connection and 'goosebumps'-giving Game of Thrones scene
Man playing video game at 1980s arcade
Tag: Games
Super-rare, never-released '80s Atari arcade game mysteriously leaked online
9781781169315.jpg

11 alluring & alarming concept images from deluxe new Alien: Isolation art book

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Oct 2, 2014

The Art of Alien: Isolation is a galaxy-glossed coffee-table book published by Titan Books, fortified with more than 300 concept images, illustrations and sketches designed for the new SEGA videogame being released Oct. 7, 2014, the same launch date for this amazing art book.  Isolation takes place in the year 2137, 15 years after the horrific events of Ridley Scott's original Alien encounter aboard the ill-fated Nostromo, injecting survival horror gamers into a wrecked space station as Amanda Ripley, the intrepid astronaut and resourceful daughter of Warrant Officer Ellen Ripley.

This 176-page premium edition depicts the wondrous work of dozens of immensely talented artists, painters and illustrators and is a prime companion to the upcoming game's global invasion. Click here for the recent Alien: Isolation trailer and 6 minutes of nerve-jangling gameplay footage here, then dive helmet-first into the gallery of gorgeous artwork assembled below.  

(Via Shock Til You Drop)

alien_isolation_marketing_art_by_bradwright-d7199s8.jpg
isolation-21.jpg
alien_isolation_concept_art_01_by_bradwright-d799qai.jpg
alien_isolation1111_0.jpg
isolation-18.jpg
Alien-Isolation-600x719.jpg
New-Alien-Isolation-Screenshots-Artwork-are-here-to-terrify-you-1-1024x675.jpg
isolation-25.jpg
ai_3.jpg
Alien_Isolation-rero-article-concept-art-610x260.jpg
ai_4.jpg
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Art
Tag: Alien: Isolation

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: