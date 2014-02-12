11 chilly sci-fi locales that would make great Winter Olympics venues

Many beautiful sites around the world have hosted the Winter Olympics, but being the geeks we are, we can't help but picture the games in even more spectacular, fictional locations.

Late last week, the 2014 Olympic Winter Games kicked off in Sochi, Russia, and though we've spent a lot of time giggling about hotel conditions there, it's hard to argue with the breathtaking visuals we're getting from many of the competitions, including alpine skiing (part of that course is pictured above) and snowboarding. The natural beauty of Sochi is on full display, and we look forward to seeing more of it, but we're also thinking about how awesome it would be if we could take the majesty of Olympic competition and transplant it into some of our favorite frozen fictional places from throughout sci-fi and fantasy.

So, while the news sites are covering the Olympics as they happen, we're taking a cue from genre fiction and talking about the Olympics that could be (you know, if Hogwarts were real). Check out the gallery below for nearly a dozen fictional locales that would make for fantastic Winter Olympics sites, from a castle full of wizards to a realm full of Frost Giants.