Latest Stories

Cross-sections of various micrometeorites show different grain and mineral structures. Credit: Wikipedia / S. Taylor / Shaw Street
Tag: Science
Can you really find micrometeorites in your gutter? Well…
Kevin Feige
Tag: Movies
Kevin Feige teases MCU future for The Mandarin and more in Reddit AMA
Picard Star Trek The Next Generation
Tag: TV
WIRE Buzz: Star Trek: Picard officially titled; Miracle Workers medievally renewed for Season 2
Game of Thrones Lena Headey Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Tag: TV
Lannister lovers Lena Headey and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau bid farewell to Game of Thrones
Sochi.jpg

11 chilly sci-fi locales that would make great Winter Olympics venues

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Feb 12, 2014

Many beautiful sites around the world have hosted the Winter Olympics, but being the geeks we are, we can't help but picture the games in even more spectacular, fictional locations.

Late last week, the 2014 Olympic Winter Games kicked off in Sochi, Russia, and though we've spent a lot of time giggling about hotel conditions there, it's hard to argue with the breathtaking visuals we're getting from many of the competitions, including alpine skiing (part of that course is pictured above) and snowboarding. The natural beauty of Sochi is on full display, and we look forward to seeing more of it, but we're also thinking about how awesome it would be if we could take the majesty of Olympic competition and transplant it into some of our favorite frozen fictional places from throughout sci-fi and fantasy.

So, while the news sites are covering the Olympics as they happen, we're taking a cue from genre fiction and talking about the Olympics that could be (you know, if Hogwarts were real). Check out the gallery below for nearly a dozen fictional locales that would make for fantastic Winter Olympics sites, from a castle full of wizards to a realm full of Frost Giants. 

2-7 Olympics 2.jpg
Hoth from Star Wars: Well, let's get the obvious one out of the way first, shall we? The frozen...
2-7 Jotunheim.jpg
Jotunheim from Thor: Sure, the locals might not be all that welcoming, but the extreme conditions...
2-7 Hogwarts.png
Hogwarts in winter from Harry Potter: Few other fictional locations pack the simultaneous charm and...
2-7 Olympics 3.jpg
Arendelle from Frozen: Having the powers of Queen Elsa at your disposal would certainly make for a...
2-7 Olympics 11.jpg
Skyrim from Skyrim: The open world design of this hit game means we've got plenty of options when...
2-7 Olympics 5.jpg
The town called Christmas from Doctor Who: Sure, we'd have to work around the Siege of Trenzalore,...
2-7 Olympics 6.jpg
The North Pole from Elf: Who wouldn't want to hang out at the North Pole for a few weeks? The elves...
2-7 Olympics 7.jpg
The Wall from Game of Thrones: Yeah, we know, White Walkers and Wildlings and incredibly cold...
2-7 Olympics 8.jpg
Narnia (when ruled by the White Witch) in The Chronicles of Narnia: As soon as you arrive, a...
2-7 Olympics 9.jpg
Rura Penthe from Star Trek: Sure, it looks like a harsh and unforgiving Klingon prison colony from...
2-7 Olympics 10.png
The Northern Water Tribe from Avatar: The Last Airbender: It's one of the most spectacular places...
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Sochi Olympics

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: