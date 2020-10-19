11 great horror comics to read for Halloween this year

2020 has been the scariest year on record for many people, but that doesn’t mean comic book fans still don’t want to be creeped out. In fact, horror books have made a huge splash over the past year or two, with creators and readers flocking to books featuring decomposing zombies, hungry vampires, and monsters that only the cursed can see.

While both DC and Marvel went back to the zombie well with new volumes of DCeased and Marvel Zombies, respectively, the former also launched the horror comic-centric Hill House imprint last year. Smaller indie labels like Boom and Image doubled down on horror titles like Something is Killing the Children and Killadelphia, which have both seen critical acclaim.

Ahead of Halloween 2020, SYFY WIRE assembled a handful of some of the newest comic books that will keep you up at night. From the "Carpenter-esqe" feel of Plunge to the gothic horror of Mercy, these stories are not only some of the scariest stories you’ll read, they're some of the best comic books being made today.