11 new photos show us the Robot and the Sherwood of the next Doctor Who episode

Doctor Who's eighth season is humming along. Next up, it's "Robot of Sherwood." Let's see what we can expect come Saturday.

Mark Gatiss has penned yet another Doctor Who adventure, and while his track record has been a bit spotty, his ideas are always interesting. And this latest romp, "Robot of Sherwood," looks like it's got a good (robotic) head on its shoulders.

So (presuming you haven't peeked at any unfinished black-and-white episodes) let's have a look at some images from the episode and have a guess at what's going to happen.

(via Comic Book Movie)