robot-of-sherwood-promo-pics-1.jpg

11 new photos show us the Robot and the Sherwood of the next Doctor Who episode

Contributed by
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
Sep 2, 2014

Doctor Who's eighth season is humming along. Next up, it's "Robot of Sherwood." Let's see what we can expect come Saturday.

Mark Gatiss has penned yet another Doctor Who adventure, and while his track record has been a bit spotty, his ideas are always interesting. And this latest romp, "Robot of Sherwood," looks like it's got a good (robotic) head on its shoulders.

So (presuming you haven't peeked at any unfinished black-and-white episodes) let's have a look at some images from the episode and have a guess at what's going to happen.

(via Comic Book Movie)

sherwood1.jpg
sherwood2.jpg
sherwood3.jpg
sherwood4.jpg
sherwood5.jpg
sherwood6.jpg
sherwood7.jpg
sherwood8.jpg
sherwood9.jpg
sherwood10.jpg
sherwood11.jpg
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Doctor Who
Tag: Mark Gatiss

