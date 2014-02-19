Latest Stories

starwarsmain.jpg

11 New Star Wars collectibles from Toy Fair 2014 are the toys you're looking for

Contributed by
Tara_6046Headshotsmall.jpg
Tara Bennett
Feb 19, 2014

There's a lot to get excited about in the Star Wars universe this year as J.J. Abrams goes into production on the next film, Star Wars Rebels debuts in the fall on Disney XD, and companies release so many new collectibles that your bank account is already sobbing in preparation. At American International Toy Fair in New York City, we scoured the aisles for what we think are some of the very best Star Wars offerings coming to stores this year. Which ones do you have to have?

Photos by Bill Edwards

Hasbro Inquisitor Lightsaber.jpg
Star Wars Rebels Inquisitor LightsaberThe new, original animated series Star Wars Rebels is still...
Hasbro Black Jabba.jpg
Star Wars: The Black Series Jabba the HutHasbro expands their incredibly detailed 6-inch scale...
Koto Han and Chewie_0.jpg
Han Solo and Chewbacca Statue Kotobukiya adds another ArtFX Star Wars sculpture to their lineup,...
Lego Mos Eisley.jpg
LEGO Mos Eisley Cantina PlaysetCue up John Williams' "Cantina Band" score and start building the...
UT R2D2 Watch.jpg
Star Wars R2-D2 Watch Underground Toys allows Star Wars fans to get fancy with their collector's...
Hasbro Anakin Black.jpg
Star Wars: The Black Series Darth Vader without HelmetDarth Vader from Return of the Jedi gets the...
Lego Imperial Destroyer.jpg
LEGO Imperial Star DestroyerThe massive battleship of the stars now comes in brick form where more...
UT Talking Yoda.jpg
Super Deluxe Talking YodaOwn him, you must. Underground Toy's 24-inch plush Talking Yoda is...
Hasbro Force Destroyer.jpg
Star Wars Command Star Destroyer If you liked playing with those little, plastic Army men as a kid...
DST Tie fighter_0.jpg
TIE Fighter Bottle OpenerThe next time a weekend marathon of all of the Star Wars movies happens,...
Jakks Giant Figures.jpg
Star Wars Rebels Giant Figures Jakks Pacific expands their massive 31-inch figure line this year to...
