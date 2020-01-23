11 nonbinary actors changing the face of genre

Five years ago, I didn’t know I was nonbinary. I knew there was something about the way I felt in my body, something about the way my skin crawled around gender essentialism, that meant I was different, but I just thought it meant I was queer. When I learned that Asia Kate Dillon was nonbinary and used multiple pronouns (at the time), I started to wonder what that could possibly mean for me.

Now I’m out of another closet and (mostly) happily living my effortlessly nonbinary life. As I’ve come to understand myself, though, I’ve found comfort, recognition, and courage in representations of nonbinary people on TV and film. Being able to see people onscreen who experience their gender outside of the binary has helped me understand what being nonbinary can mean. And the more visible nonbinary people become, the easier that makes the lives of folks like me.

Nonbinary isn’t just one identity. It’s a term that some people use to describe their gender identity, and it’s a term that describes all identities outside of the woman/man gender binary. Some nonbinary gender identities include: genderfluid, genderqueer, agender, transmasculine, transfeminine, androgyne, demigender, and so many more. Some people choose one label, some claim multiple, and some feel no label is quite right. Some nonbinary people use gender-neutral pronouns, some use multiple pronouns, some use no pronoun, and some use he/him or she/her. There is no one way to be nonbinary, and this list of 12 nonbinary actors changing the face of genre proves that.

Please note: The names, pronouns, and identities listed below are accurate at the time of writing this article. People change, gender is fluid, and eventually, some of these may no longer be accurate.