11 one-season sci-fi TV wonders you can watch right now on Netflix

While we wait to see if freshmen series like Almost Human and Tomorrow People survive for a second year, we thought it’d be a good time to take a look back at some of our favorite one-season sci-fi wonders.

We’re drawing close to the dog days of summer, and though there’s more original sci-fi fare than there used to be, it’s still essentially the doldrums for a genre fan. Luckily for all of us, that’s where streaming services like Netflix come in handy. What better way to spend the downtime than to catch up on some gems that never got a second chance?

Sadly, not every great one-season wonder is on Netflix (see: Kings, Pushing Daisies, Journeyman, a million others), but there are still more than a few goodies just a click or two away.

Did we miss any great one-season wonders you're currently streaming? Let us know in the comments!

