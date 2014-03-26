Latest Stories

11 one-season sci-fi TV wonders you can watch right now on Netflix

Trent Moore
Mar 26, 2014

While we wait to see if freshmen series like Almost Human and Tomorrow People survive for a second year, we thought it’d be a good time to take a look back at some of our favorite one-season sci-fi wonders.

We’re drawing close to the dog days of summer, and though there’s more original sci-fi fare than there used to be, it’s still essentially the doldrums for a genre fan. Luckily for all of us, that’s where streaming services like Netflix come in handy. What better way to spend the downtime than to catch up on some gems that never got a second chance?

Sadly, not every great one-season wonder is on Netflix (see: Kings, Pushing Daisies, Journeyman, a million others), but there are still more than a few goodies just a click or two away.

Did we miss any great one-season wonders you're currently streaming? Let us know in the comments!

AwakeThis show was truly brilliant, but cancelled. This short-lived NBC series flipped the cop...
OutcastsThis short-lived BBC series was a smart, high-concept sci-fi series set a few decades in...
The EventThis show tried as hard as it could to be the next Lost, but it was too big on mystery and...
666 Park AvenueWhile we wait to see what NBC does with that Rosemary’s Baby reboot, this short-...
Ronald D. Moore’s CapricaWhen Battlestar Galactica ended, Ronald D. Moore was keen to dig deeper...
The TickThis short-lived sitcom essentially brought the acclaimed animated series to life, and we...
CultYou’ll either love it or hate it. This series, from Farscape creator Rockne S. O’Bannon, did so...
Joss Whedon’s Firefly’Nuff said. This series is the poster child for a sci-fi show being cancelled...
SurfaceThis series hit in the crush of Lost-like series that started popping up after J.J. Abrams...
Terra NovaThis recent, big budget sci-fi series was a moderate hit at Fox, but failed to capture...
The GatesFile this one under guilty pleasure, but there’s nothing wrong with that. This series is...
