Latest Stories

Jim Jarmusch
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Jim Jarmusch's all-star zombie movie The Dead Don’t Die slaying this summer; more
matrixphone.png
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 3/27/19: Your mind makes it real
Angelina Jolie
Tag: Movies
Report: Angelina Jolie in talks for Marvel's The Eternals
Batman Becky Cloonan
Tag: Videos
Artists Alley: Becky Cloonan draws Batman
JarvisIronMan.png

11 things you probably didn’t know about the 1st Iron Man movie

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
May 1, 2013

The first Iron Man film was a $140 million gamble for Marvel, but it definitely paid off. In honor of Iron Man 3 opening in the U.S. this weekend, here are 11 crazy things surrounding the production that you might not know.

It’s crazy to think it took so long for this film to finally happen, and to see all the stars and directors attached throughout the years that almost got it done. Considering the full-scale revolution it kicked off, it’s amazing to see how different it all could’ve been.

Iron Man 3 is already blowing up the box office internationally, and it opens in the U.S. this weekend. So as we prepare to get wowed by Shane Black’s first installment, take a walk down memory lane and remember how it all got started.

(Via IMDB, etc.)

NicCage castin.jpg
These guys were almost Tony StarkThe studio famously didn’t want Robert Downey, Jr. for the role,...
Ittookalongtimetomake.jpg
It took nearly 20 years to makeIt was no coincidence that Marvel used Iron Man to kick off their...
iron-man-1armor.jpg
That suit was heavyThe main version of the suit used in the first film reportedly weighed about 90...
adlibbedlinesironman.jpg
They made a lot of it up (really!)Much of the dialogue was actually ad libbed during the shoot,...
JarvisIronMan.png
Like robo-JARVIS? Thank BatmanThe fan-favorite JARVIS (Just A Rather Very Intelligent System)...
Spaceinvaders5432.jpg
The production crew snuck in a Space Invaders cameoYou know that sounds that pops up during JARVIS’...
howardstarkwarmachine54.jpg
Howard Stark was almost War MachineAnother very early draft apparently featured Howard Stark, Tony'...
themandarinironman3.jpg
The Mandarin almost showed up earlyAn early draft of the script featured famed Iron Man baddie The...
RachelMcAdamsironman.jpg
Rachel McAdams was almost Pepper PottsJon Favreau’s first choice for Pepper Potts was not Gwyneth...
DoctorOctopusIronMan65.jpg
There was almost a Spider-Man 2 crossoverAn early draft of the script allegedly mentioned off-hand...
Quentin-quentin-tarantino-293941_1152_864.jpg
A lot of other directors were in line firstBefore Jon Favreau took the reins, there were a lot of...
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Iron Man
Tag: Robert Downey Jr.
Tag: Jon Favreau

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Iron Man
Tag: Jon Favreau
IronMan2Review2_0.jpg
Iron Man 3 will be a sequel to Avengers, Thor and Captain America
Marc Bernardin
Dec 14, 2012
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Avengers: Endgame
Tag: avengers
MV5BMTk0NjA4OTkyN15BMl5BanBnXkFtZTcwMjk4NDIzMw@@._V1_SY1000_CR0,0,1500,1000_AL_
Avengers 4: Gwyneth Paltrow shares reunion photo with Robert Downey Jr.
Josh Weiss
Sep 17, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: Captain America
Tag: Chris Evans
Screen Shot 2018-08-28 at 10.54.16 AM
Robert Downey Jr. had a custom Captain America Camaro made for Chris Evans
Josh Weiss
Aug 28, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 5
Tag: Iron Man
Tag: Marvel Cinematic Universe
Iron Man 2008 press conference scene
Kevin Feige reflects on how one ad-lib in Iron Man set the tone for the MCU
Matthew Jackson
Jul 21, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 4