12 abandoned Star Wars projects we wish we could see, play, or read

In the aggregate, the future of the Star Wars saga looks bright. These are not the dark times, far from it — we have a Death Star's worth of new content coming at us in 2019 alone, and it's not going to stop there. Still, when we take a look back at the franchise's history, there are so very many projects that have been canceled, abandoned, or just forgotten about. Not all of these projects fill our minds with wonder, but some do make us wish that we could get a look at them.

Bearing that in mind, it's time to comb through all of the Star Wars projects that never came to be. Since the saga uses all media, we've got movies, shows, games, and one particular comic to discuss. If this was last year, every entry here would be nothing but, "Finish Star Wars: The Clone Wars, finish it, more more more, now now now!" Thankfully it is not last year — we now know that the beloved series will be returning. Definitely didn't see that one coming.

If The Clone Wars can come back, then anything is possible. Each entry will include what our sabacc wager will be that these projects could ever come out of the forbidden Sith vaults and actually see the light of the twin suns. We've got a load of credits and there's a seat at the table, so let's punch it.