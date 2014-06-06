Latest Stories

Miyake-jima_0.jpg

12 bizarre real-life islands that could be the setting for sci-fi films

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Evan Hoovler
Jun 6, 2014

Sometimes the best sci-fi ideas can come from right here on planet Earth. Here are 12 real-life islands that would freak out any sailor.

From isles filled with garbage to freaky rock landmarks or weird animal populations — several of these real-world locales would make a great jumping-off point for a sci-fi storyline. This can also be pretty handy if you're planning the weirdest vacation ever.

Check out the hot spots below and let us know what kind of sci-fi tale you'd pitch if you wound up shipwrecked.

Miyake-jima.jpg
Miyake-jimaMiyake-jima is an island south of Japan. On July 14, 2000, a volcano named Mount Oyama...
Thilafushi.JPG
Thilafushi Instead of dumping their unwanted waste in a giant crater or the ocean, the Maldives...
Garbage Island.jpg
Garbage Island Someone tosses a plastic bottle over the edge of a cruise ship. It randomly floats...
Ilha de Queimada Grande.jpg
Ilha de Queimada Grande The appropriately-nicknamed "Snake Island" is writhing with up to 5 snakes...
Xochimilco.jpg
XochimilcoLake Xochimilco is spanned by canals which delineated artificial agricultural plots. On...
Ball's Pyramid.jpg
Ball's Pyramid The tallest volcanic stack in the world, Ball's Pyramid is a triangular rock jutting...
Kamfers Dam.jpg
Kamfers DamAn artificial body of land protruding from the seas north of Kimberley, South Africa,...
Ōkunoshima.jpg
ŌkunoshimaŌkunoshima was the location of a secret mustard gas production facility for Japan during...
Proveglia Island.jpg
Proveglia Island A wave of renewed interest came about this year when it was announced that...
Runit Island.JPG
Runit Island Huge nuclear weapon tests were done in the areas around the Marshall Islands. After...
Sable Island.jpg
Sable IslandSable Island is the year-round home to approximately five people. Perhaps it would have...
Tashirojima Island.jpg
Tashirojima IslandTashirojima Island, located off the coast of mainland Japan, has had a dwindling...
