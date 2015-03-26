Latest Stories

Aidan Gillen Project Blue Book Season 1
Tag: Podcast
Project Blue Book Official Podcast Episode 8: Michael Malarkey and Michael Harney uncover a dark conspiracy in 'War Games'
Devery Jacobs American Gods Sam Black Crow
Tag: TV
American Gods' Sam Black Crow combines belief and agnosticism for Season 2
Childs Play remake via official YouTube 2019
Tag: Movies
Child’s Play reboot has ‘Spielbergian’ throwback vibe, says Aubrey Plaza
Russian Doll
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 2/26/19: I think we're alone now
The PrivateEye.jpg

12 great moments from Brian K. Vaughan's super-rare Twitter Q&A

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Mar 26, 2015

Brian K. Vaughan is one of the most beloved and acclaimed comic-book scribes working today, with titles like SagaY: The Last Man and Runaways to his name. He's also one of the more private creators out there, preferring to work rather than get lost in the maelstrom of things like Twitter. Yesterday, though, Vaughan made an exception. To celebrate the completion of The Private Eye -- a 10-issue, digital-only futuristic mystery story he collaborated on with artists Marcos Martin and Muntsa Vicente -- Vaughan took over the Twitter account of Panel Syndicate, the online platform through which he and Martin distributed The Private Eye, to answer fan questions for 12 hours (with meal breaks, of course). 

As with most of Vaughan's (sometimes rare) interviews, the session was a combination of jokes, wisdom, writing advice and trivia, and the whole feed is well worth reading if you're a fan of his work. If you just want some highlights, though, we've gathered some of the best bits below.

On productive writing:

On what legendary artist he'd like to collaborate with:

On whether he'd ever return to do work-for-hire comics at a company like Marvel and DC in the midst of his many creator-owned projects:

On whether there's been any progress on Y: The Last Man finally making it to the screen in some form:

On when we can expect his future Image Comics projects:

On how he feels about Runaways returning at Marvel without him:

On inspiration:

On changes to Lost season six:

On when Saga will end:

On collecting comics:

On working with editors:

On more digital-only work at Panel Syndicate:

All 10 issues of The Private Eye, most of which run longer than a standard print comics issue, are available at Panel Syndicate now on a pay-what-you-want system. 

(Via Panel Syndicate)

Tag: Brian K. Vaughan
Tag: Image Comics
Tag: Saga
Tag: Marvel's Runaways
Tag: Y: The Last Man

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Brian K. Vaughan
Tag: Y: The Last Man
muzhchina-posledniy-komiksy-kartinki-komiksy_999484337.jpg
Vaughan: Time running out for Y: The Last Man flick (and Runaways is probably ‘dead')
Trent Moore
Jan 23, 2014
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Saga
Tag: Brian K. Vaughan
saga-marko-alana-meeting
Ranking the deaths of Saga
Kristy Puchko
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Saga
Tag: Brian K. Vaughan
saga-marko-alana-meeting
An ode to Saga, the comic that made me love comics
Alyssa Fikse
Aug 16, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Amber Tamblyn
Tag: Sam Witwer
Unusuals_AmberTamblyn.jpg
Casting: Amber Tamblyn joins Y; Supergirl deputizes Sam Witwer; Spider-Man sequel adds possible Chamelon; more
James Comtois
Jul 18, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2