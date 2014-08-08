12 Groot gifts you can give your Guardians of the Galaxy-loving pals

Guardians of the Galaxy has been in the theaters for less than a week, and it's already earned $160 million worldwide. More importantly for us, it's given us a whole new set of characters to like. And the one we adore the most is Groot.

As we saw in the movie, Groot undergoes some, um, changes that make him even more adorable. We're not the only ones who feel that way. A slew of artisans, Etsy and otherwise, have made Groot their pet project. In less than one week, we found almost a dozen newly made gifts, all bearing the visage of our favorite tree person (no offense, Treebeard).

Check them out.

Oh, and some trivia for you: Groot is a Flora Colossus who sounds as if he can only say a few words, namely "I am Groot." Actually, he's a highly intelligent creature who is gifted in quasi-dimensional super-positional engineering. He speaks quite a bit ... we just can't understand it.