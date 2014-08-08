Latest Stories

GrootGifts-05.jpg

12 Groot gifts you can give your Guardians of the Galaxy-loving pals

Contributed by
CarolPhoto.jpg
Carol Pinchefsky
Aug 8, 2014

Guardians of the Galaxy has been in the theaters for less than a week, and it's already earned $160 million worldwide. More importantly for us, it's given us a whole new set of characters to like. And the one we adore the most is Groot.

As we saw in the movie, Groot undergoes some, um, changes that make him even more adorable. We're not the only ones who feel that way. A slew of artisans, Etsy and otherwise, have made Groot their pet project. In less than one week, we found almost a dozen newly made gifts, all bearing the visage of our favorite tree person (no offense, Treebeard).

Check them out.

Oh, and some trivia for you: Groot is a Flora Colossus who sounds as if he can only say a few words, namely "I am Groot." Actually, he's a highly intelligent creature who is gifted in quasi-dimensional super-positional engineering. He speaks quite a bit ... we just can't understand it.

GrootGifts-14.jpg
Baby Groot figurineThe galaxy’s most smile-inducing figurine comes in its own pot—potting soil...
GrootGifts-04.jpg
Groot 6" action figureThis posable Groot figure comes in pieces that you assemble yourself. Do...
GrootGifts-05.jpg
Groot pendantThis pendant was made by talented jeweler Dee Artist.
GrootGifts-10.jpg
NecklaceLovely necklace captures what we adore about Groot.
GrootGifts-11.jpg
T-shirtThis “I am Groot” t-shirt is a bit of Rocket, too.
GrootGifts-13.jpg
CookiesSadly, they're not for sale. But Just Jenn gives you the recipe and the photo reference. Get...
GrootGifts-06.jpg
Cross-stitch patternIt’s Rocket and his best little buddy. Or is that "bud”dy? 
GrootGifts-09.jpg
Baby shoesThese leather and suede baby shoes can made for adults. (They seem more like a slipper...
GrootGifts-01.jpg
Christmas tree ornamentGroot is a tree creature. This is an ornament for a tree. Funny enough,...
GrootGifts-02.jpg
Cartoon stickerIf your child likes sticking things on your furniture, at least he/she'll use a...
GrootGifts-07.jpg
Dancing solar flowerIt's impossible to tell what kind of dance this Baby Groot does, but this solar...
GrootGifts-12.jpg
Comic booksSee Groot and the other Guardians in action in the comic books that inspired Guardians...
Tag: Guardians of the Galaxy
Tag: Groot

