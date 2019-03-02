12 questions that The Umbrella Academy Season 1 leaves hanging

Rumors are swirling about a potential second season for Netflix’s breakout new superhero show The Umbrella Academy, and while nothing’s been confirmed by the streaming service just yet, the show’s fans are currently doing their best Allison impression online in an attempt to speak a second season into reality.

You can’t blame them for being antsy, seeing as how the show’s season finale ends on a pretty hefty cliffhanger. Showrunner Steve Blackman told SYFY WIRE he’s got plenty of ideas for future seasons if/when Netflix decides to renew The Umbrella Academy. Until then, here’s 12 of the biggest questions we’re left with after Season 1 of the addictive new superhero show.

**Spoiler Warning: It should go without saying, but just in case… spoilers ahead for The Umbrella Academy Season 1.**