Batman-Yellow-West_0.jpg

13 awesome panels + events you must see on Day 1 of San Diego Comic-Con

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Jul 10, 2014

We’re just two short weeks away from the biggest event in sci-fi fandom, and now the full schedule for Day 1 of of San Diego Comic-Con has been announced. So what are the must-see panels?

The annual super-con is set for July 24-27, and the schedule rollout is officially underway. Organizers have just announced the full Thursday schedule, and it's jam-packed with fun stuff. From comics to TV shows and everything in between, there’s some awesome goodies on tap for Thursday. If you're into checking out pilots a few months early, and talking comics with the greats, you'll definitely dig it.

As the rest of the schedule rolls out over the next few days, we'll be reporting back with all the highlights. Until then, here’s what you definitely don’t want to miss on Thursday, July 24 (plus the night before). Also, be sure to check out the full list to see what else is on tap:

Preview Night: Screenings of Constantine, iZombie and The FlashYes, this one actually falls on...
Bask in the glory of Community’s resurrection with Dan HarmonNothing can stop the six seasons and a...
Zap! Pow! Hang out with Adam West at Batman ‘66To promote the long-awaited release of the original...
Hang out with George R.R. Martin and learn about his new comic seriesThough some fans might not...
Celebrate Batman’s 75th with some living legendsThe Dark Knight is celebrating his 75th anniversary...
Get a first look at Goosebumps and PixelsSony Pictures is bringing the R.L. Stine-based flick...
Get a first peek at the new Halo series NightfallMicrosoft is gearing up to launch the new Halo TV...
Get freaked out with the Penny Dreadful cast and crewOne of the surprise genre hits this year was...
Get a lot more info on the Star Wars: Rebels seriesWe might not see much of the new Star Wars film...
Get an early look at The GiverIt’s taken more than a decade, but Lois Lowry’s modern sci-fi classic...
Forget the TV show: Talk Walking Dead comics with KirkmanYes, most of the Walking Dead related buzz...
Hang with the cast of Under the Dome and talk S2The cast and crew of CBS’s hit genre series Under...
