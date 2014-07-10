13 awesome panels + events you must see on Day 1 of San Diego Comic-Con

We’re just two short weeks away from the biggest event in sci-fi fandom, and now the full schedule for Day 1 of of San Diego Comic-Con has been announced. So what are the must-see panels?

The annual super-con is set for July 24-27, and the schedule rollout is officially underway. Organizers have just announced the full Thursday schedule, and it's jam-packed with fun stuff. From comics to TV shows and everything in between, there’s some awesome goodies on tap for Thursday. If you're into checking out pilots a few months early, and talking comics with the greats, you'll definitely dig it.

As the rest of the schedule rolls out over the next few days, we'll be reporting back with all the highlights. Until then, here’s what you definitely don’t want to miss on Thursday, July 24 (plus the night before). Also, be sure to check out the full list to see what else is on tap: